John Hughes hopes for Ross County lift after impressive Hibernian victory

John Hughes hopes victory over Hibernian gives Ross County a much-needed lift heading into the New Year.

The 2-0 win at Easter Road lifted County off the foot of the table and was the first win for Hughes since taking over a fortnight ago.

County had been on a run of 12 games without a win but goals from Harry Paton and Oli Shaw earned them the win in the capital.

Hughes said: “I hope that will give the boys confidence and spirit – and we probably needed a result just to give them that against a good Hibernian team.

“In my pre-match interview I refused to say how good a team Hibs were and how good a job Jack Ross is doing here because I have to look after my team. I don’t want them reading something like that.

“It’s all about my team. But now that we have won it I can say Hibs are a great team and Jack’s doing a fantastic job. To come here and take their scalp with an honest hard-working performance like that is great.

“We had a solid shape with everybody digging in and I felt we played some wonderful stuff in the first half. We could take it further up the pitch, but that will come as the days and weeks go by.

“We were up against it, down to the bare bones, but hopefully come Saturday we can get

one or two players back and keep moving forward.”

FT | HIB 0-2 ROS Harry Paton's first half strike and Oli Shaw's second half goals mean the Staggies take all 3 points in the Capital pic.twitter.com/oAyfoqNNnF — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) December 30, 2020

The Staggies are now a point above Hamilton, who drop to the bottom after their goalless draw with St Johnstone on Wednesday. They face St Johnstone in Dingwall on Saturday.

Hughes added: “It’s only one win. We are not getting carried away. We are where we are for a reason and we are a work in progress.

“It’s been very difficult. I’ve been in nine days and had three games so I’ve not really been on the training pitch.

“I’ve stood back to see what I’ve got and the sessions the coaching staff are putting on are exactly what I’m looking for.

“It has been our night and we will enjoy it, but we will get down to work in the next couple of days to get ready for St Johnstone.”