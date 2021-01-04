Jason Naismith praises John Hughes for putting early stamp on Ross County – ’when you go out, you know your role’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County defender Jason Naismith is confident John Hughes’ style of play can bring the best out of him on his return to Victoria Park.

Naismith made his first appearance since rejoining the Staggies for a second spell last month in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against St Johnstone.

The right-back previously enjoyed a successful 18-month stint with County, making 57 appearances before departing for Peterborough United in 2018.

Having been ineligible until this month after finalising his return to Dingwall from Posh outwith the transfer window, Naismith hopes to embrace the fresh start under Hughes, who replaced Stuart Kettlewell a fortnight ago.

Naismith said: “It was good to be back out there. That’s my first full league game in over a year – my last one for Hibs was before the winter break last year.

“I thought I did all right in the first half, although I’m still dusting some cobwebs off and I’m sure that will come with games.

“They will get used to me and I’ll get used to them and the way they like to play.

“It does help a lot when a new manager comes in and puts his own ideas in.

“That’s one thing I think the manager does instil in the team – when you go out, you know your role. That’s all you want as a player really.

“That’s the way he wants to play and that’s the way 80% of football players want to play.

“It’s enjoyable to play in and I think it will be enjoyable to watch as well. It definitely will suit me. It gets us up the park and it can get me higher.

“We just need to keep working away and hopefully the style can help us.”

The result saw County return to the foot of the Premiership, with Ross Draper’s opener cancelled out by Craig Conway’s penalty.

With Saints enjoying the best of the second half, Naismith was not disheartened with the point, with the 26-year-old adding: “The way the game went, the second half certainly never suited the way the manager wants to play.

“We showed a different side to us in the second half, and a few of the boys were saying we might have lost that game a few weeks ago. It might turn out to be a good point.”

Naismith is confident the Staggies can lift themselves from their current position, adding: “It’s hard when you’re going through a run like this. I know myself you can get downbeat, but if you can bring in a freshness that hasn’t been involved in the run, it can maybe pick the place up.

“We will wait and see in the coming months, but we are definitely more than capable as a squad.”