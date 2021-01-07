Livingston the prime example for Ross County to emulate, says John Hughes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager John Hughes sees Saturday’s opponents Livingston as the perfect example for the Staggies to try and emulate.

Livi have enjoyed an excellent run of seven straight wins in all competitions under new manager David Martindale, which has taken the West Lothian side to fifth in the Premiership and into the semi-finals of the Betfred Cup.

The Staggies go into this weekend’s game looking to climb off the foot of the table, with Motherwell ahead of them on goal difference.

Hughes, who had a short spell in charge of Livi in 2012, insists he is full of admiration for the winning mentality generated by his former club and he aims to instil a similar psyche at Dingwall.

Hughes said: “If we can get to the standard of what they do, we will be OK. It’s certainly a benchmark for us.

“We are looking to emulate what they are doing, by hook or crook to get the job done.

“I love to play good football, but there are plenty ways to get there. Livingston mix it up, they play football but they will turn you, they are up on second balls.

“They let you know you have been right in the game. That’s what football is all about.

“At the end of it, what they have done in the last nine games – it’s ‘W’ all the time.

“That’s the game we are in – it’s all about getting that win.

“If you look at teams and copy, there’s no embarrassment. If we can do what Livingston do, I’ll be a real happy manager.”

Livi have defeated County twice at home this season, with the two sides sharing a 1-1 draw at Victoria Park in November.

© Eric McCowat

Hughes is relishing the task of helping the Staggies claim their first victory at Almondvale in almost nine years, and he added: “Livingston have a team spirit and work ethic, and don’t forget they play some nice football.

“They have Craig Sibbald and Jason Holt who is a player I have admired for a number of years.

“Everyone knows their job. There are no airs or graces, they get on with it.

“That’s their secret, and it’s something to be admired. It’s something I like in my teams.

“Don’t get too big for your boots – we’ve got a job to do.

“We know how difficult it is. You just need to look at their result against Hibs, it was fantastic.

“It’s all to play for. It is a real tough game, we know what Livingston are all about and they are on a fantastic run.

“It is always a difficult team and they beat us last time in the quarter-final of the cup. I will pick a team on the strengths and weaknesses of Livingston and my team.

“All I have said to my boys is that make sure the opposition know they have been in a game and if they do that I can’t ask any more than that.”

Hughes will become the latest manager to attempt to get the better of former Lions assistant Martindale, with the County boss impressed by the impact made by his opposite number.

© SNS Group 0141 221 3602

He added: “He has done fantastic. I still have one or two friends from my time at Livingston. I am looking forward to it and it is a massive, massive challenge.

“I heard David saying they are in the top five and are trying to catch the next team above them. That tells me the season they are having, but it holds no fears.”

County have confirmed they will use the furlough scheme to put staff from various departments on leave following the Scottish government’s lockdown order.

The club have notified supporters of possible delays to day-to-day functions such as delivery of shop orders and replies to correspondence.