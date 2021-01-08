John Hughes says Ross County cannot afford to take heed of league position

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager John Hughes has urged his players not to take heed of league positions ahead of Sunday’s Premiership trip to Livingston.

The Staggies sit at the foot of the table, with goal difference separating them from second bottom Motherwell going into this weekend’s fixtures.

The Almondvale encounter was yesterday moved back 24 hours to Sunday due to weather concerns.

It will be Hughes’ fifth in charge since succeeding Stuart Kettlewell last month, with the former Caley Thistle manager getting off the mark with four points from the last two matches against Hibernian and St Johnstone.

The national lockdown has triggered memories of last season, when the campaign was curtailed on a points per game basis.

Hearts were ultimately relegated to the Championship, having been bottom when play was suspended in March.

Hughes says the Staggies cannot afford to feel any additional angst over their current position as they aim to climb the table in the remaining 16 games of the campaign.

Hughes said: “We would love to get off the bottom of the table just in case, but there is nothing we can do about it.

“Why bring more pressure and tension to ourselves thinking like that?

“What will be will be. I have said to the players to just focus on what they have to do, coming in every day and being the best they can be.

“In every training day, and every game, if they can come in and focus on being man of the match, it will take care of itself.

“Looking further down the line is pointless. Don’t torture yourself.

“The players need to keep in the present and be the best they can be.”

Sunday’s opponents Livi have shown a surge in form in recent weeks, moving up to fifth in the table after racking up seven straight wins in all competitions under new manager David Martindale.

© SNS Group

The Staggies’ haul of four points from their last two games has been matched by both Hamilton Accies and Kilmarnock, while St Mirren have climbed to seventh in the table.

Hughes insists he is paying no attention to the Staggies’ rivals, and he added: “I couldn’t even tell you where anybody is in the league. I refuse to look because our focus is on this weekend’s match.

“If we continue what we are doing, picking up points and remaining unbeaten, hopefully we start climbing that league.

“There is no point in worrying about what other teams are doing, we will just worry about ourselves.”

© SNS Group

Having been tasked with keeping County in the top flight for a third successive season, Hughes says the foundations for his side’s form will be laid on the training ground, where he hopes an upbeat atmosphere can be generated.

Hughes added: “The players need to keep fit and mentally tuned in, and appreciate what they are doing. With everything going on we are coming in to train and kick a ball, doing something we love.

“We need to really appreciate that.

“Why would they want to go home? They can stay here and train in the afternoon, we have a massive indoor arena, the young boys can kick balls.

“They are doing that, they are playing head tennis in the afternoon. I have to tell them to watch what they are doing.

“What will be will be, but don’t punish yourself. They need to concentrate on getting through training, staying injury-free and getting themselves man of the match.

“That’s my team talk. If everyone out there is giving seven out of 10, man of the match performances, we will be all right.”