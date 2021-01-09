John Hughes urges Ross County to play without fear in trip to high-flying Livingston

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager John Hughes says the Staggies cannot allow themselves to be burdened in their bid for Premiership survival.

County are aiming to move off the foot of the table when they make the trip to Livingston tomorrow, with Motherwell above them on goal difference.

The game has been moved back 24 hours to Sunday, due to weather concerns.

Fifth-placed Livi are on an excellent run of form, and searching for an eighth straight win under new manager David Martindale.

Having taken four points from their last two outings against Hibernian and St Johnstone, Hughes hopes a weight has been lifted off his players’ shoulders in their efforts to climb the table.

Hughes said: “In terms of suffering, I meant just with the position we are.

“I have been in that position as well, and it’s not nice, but they have given me 100%.

“With so much at stake, I think they have that freedom to go and express themselves.

“I see them coming in here in the morning and there’s a right good spirit amongst them.

“We are coming up against a Livingston side that’s flying high, with confidence and continuity.

“They have got the points on board, but we are not at that.

“In terms of togetherness, hard work, wanting to do it right, that’s not in question.

“On Saturday, I don’t think the second half was a great watch for us, but out of that I saw a real dogged spirit, and resolute performance to make sure we took something from the game.

“They certainly did that.

“Hopefully we can keep going on that unbeaten run, and that freedom of expression will come.”

Keeping goals out has proven an issue for County this season, having conceded 39 times in 22 matches.

The Staggies have shown an encouraging resistance from open play in their last two games, however, with their defence only being breached by Craig Conway’s penalty for St Johnstone.

Hughes says the foundation for any run of form will be built on a formidable backline, and he added: “We are looking to keep that unbeaten run going. I would rather pick up victories than draws, but I’m seeing where we are going and what it’s done to us.

“I’m seeing we are resolute and if we keep taking that into games and just keep playing off that solid platform and keep hanging in there, I think the victories will come.

“It’s important we keep clean sheets. I think the boys are buying into that. It doesn’t guarantee you are going to win, but that is the foundation we want to keep building on.

“It’s evident they are giving everything they have got. At times they are maybe trying too hard.

“For a manager, you can’t ask any more than that. There’s a real desire and determination to try and get ourselves out of it.”

Hughes could hand a debut to French midfielder Tony Andreu, who has joined the Staggies on a deal until the end of the season.

Hughes is also hopeful of having defenders Callum Morris and Carl Tremarco available for the trip to Almondvale following hamstring injuries.

Leading scorer Ross Stewart has also been sidelined with a similar injury and, although he is unlikely to feature tomorrow, the strain is not as bad as initially feared.

Hughes added: “We are hoping to have one or two back.

“I have said since I came in, we need to get everybody on the training pitch from now until the end of the season.

“I’m looking at having good numbers to pick from to go down and give Livingston a game.”