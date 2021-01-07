Livingston v Ross County moved to Sunday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County’s league clash with Livingston this weekend has been moved from Saturday to Sunday at the request of both clubs.

⚽️ Fixture amendment 📆 Sunday January 10 🏆 Scottish Premiership 🏟 @LiviFCOfficial v @RossCounty ⌚️ Kick-off 3.00pm ▪️Rearranged from Saturday January 9 following discussions between the SPFL and the clubs — spflnews (@spflnews) January 7, 2021

Aberdeen’s trip to play the Lions on December 30 was postponed at the last minute as the artificial surface at Almondvale was frozen.

Temperatures are set to plummet as low as minus six in West Lothian tomorrow, so both clubs will hope the delay prevents a repeat scenario.