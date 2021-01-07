Ross County sign former St Mirren midfielder Tony Andreu

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County have made former St Mirren and Hamilton Accies midfielder Tony Andreu their first January signing.

New boss John Hughes had been keen to add to his squad to aid in their battle against relegation, with 32-year-old Andreu, who left the Buddies in the summer, arriving on a contract until the end of the season.

On the capture of Frenchman Andreu, who has also turned out for the likes of Livingston – where he played under Hughes, Dundee United and Coventry City, Hughes said: “We are delighted to add Tony to the group. Tony has good experience in the Scottish Premiership and will certainly add that experience to the team.

“Over his time in the game, Tony has shown on many occasions how important a part he can play in teams.

“You can look at his times with Hamilton, St Mirren and other clubs and see he can add that bit of quality to the teams he has played with.”

The rock-bottom Staggies take on Livingston this weekend, with the game moved to Sunday in anticipation of a freezing Friday in West Lothian.