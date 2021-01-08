John Hughes thrilled to reunite with Tony Andreu as Frenchman becomes his first Ross County signing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County have signed former Hamilton Accies and St Mirren midfielder Tony Andreu on a deal until the end of the season.

Frenchman Andreu has been without a club since leaving Saints at the end of last season, having made 36 appearances in his only season with the Buddies.

The 32-year-old is no stranger to the Premiership, with Andreu reuniting with Hughes at the Staggies who become his fifth Scottish club.

It was Hughes who initially brought Andreu to Scotland when he was in charge at Sunday’s opponents Livingston in 2012, drafting him in from Cypriot side Stade Nyonnais.

After a year at Almondvale, Andreu moved on to Hamilton Accies who he helped win promotion to the top-flight in his debut campaign.

Andreu continued to impress in the Premiership, and six months later followed his former Accies boss Alex Neil to Norwich City in a reported £1 million deal.

Andreu struggled for game time at Carrow Road, however, and spent the subsequent two years on loan with Rotherham United and Dundee United, before joining Coventry City after his release by the Canaries in 2017.

The midfielder spent two years with the Sky Blues, although returned to Hamilton for a short loan spell in 2019 prior to his permanent move to St Mirren at the start of last season.

Andreu becomes Hughes’ first signing at Victoria Park, with the Staggies boss pleased to bring a known quantity into his squad.

Hughes said: “We are delighted to add Tony to the group. Tony has good experience in the Scottish Premiership and will certainly add that experience to the team. Over his time in the game, Tony has shown on many occasions how important a part he can play in teams.

“You can look at his times with Hamilton, St Mirren and other clubs and see he can add that bit of quality to the teams he has played with.”

County’s game against Livingston at Almondvale, which was originally scheduled to take place tomorrow, has been moved back by 24 hours and will now take place on Sunday due to weather concerns.