Ross County step up hunt for January reinforcements following latest loss

Ross County manager John Hughes is running the rule over trialists as he continues to search for reinforcements during the January transfer window.

Hughes has already made two additions, bringing in French pair Mohamed Maouche and Tony Andreu, with the latter making his debut as a substitute in yesterday’s 3-1 defeat to Livingston.

The result leaves County bottom of the table, a point adrift of Hamilton.

Although Hughes has already bolstered his squad, the Staggies manager has hinted he is not finished in the transfer market as he looks to boost the competition at his disposal to help County in their relegation battle.

Hughes said: “If we can get all our players out of the injury room and back on the training pitch, and get numbers to pick from, we will have competition for places.

“We need all hands on deck, with everyone available from now until the end of the season. We have got one or two trialists in and I can see the buzz about them.

“I’m fully aware when you’re a player that isn’t playing you take the hump. But everybody has got to be in it together, because whoever is not playing their chance will come.

“When it comes, they need to go and do the business. I can see it from the substitutes, they are all willing their team-mates on. There’s a good spirit among them.

“They are an honest bunch of boys who give me all they’ve got, I would just like them to play with a bit more belief and get their foot on the ball, and pass it and move it.”

Hughes hopes the addition of 32-year-old Andreu, who previously played for Hamilton and St Mirren, can help the Staggies provide more support to lone striker Oli Shaw, who has led the line since Hughes replaced Stuart Kettlewell last month.

© SNS Group

Hughes added: “What will be will be, but I guarantee every team we play against will know they have been in a game. That was certainly the case against Livingston.

“I feel for Oli, who was playing up on his own against two big centre backs. It has been like that since I came in.”

Former Caley Thistle manager Hughes could be in line to face his former club later this month, with County drawn at home against the winners of Buckie Thistle’s tie with Inverness in yesterday’s third round draw.

What John Hughes had to say about Ross County’s defeat to Livingston:

“I’m honest enough to say it wasn’t a great watch, it wasn’t a great game of football.

“Going back to the last time we were here, we had to go and match Livingston and we certainly did that.

“Livingston knew they were in the game, that’s for sure. It’s just unfortunate we never got anything out of the game.

“Even at 1-1 we went aggressive with our substitutes. We just felt we needed to get up the pitch a little bit.

“When we go that way, we leave ourselves vulnerable the other way. That’s where we are at the moment.

“Even at 2-1 Tony Andreu had a shot which the goalkeeper saved and usually we would see that hit the back of the net.

“In the first-half at 1-1, Oli Shaw had a header. It’s irrelevant now, but if that went in it’s a whole different ball game, it would have given us something to hang on to.

© Shutterstock Feed

“That’s just the wee things that are happening to us at the moment.

“In terms of effort and commitment, there wasn’t very much in the game.

“The third goal is irrelevant because we were chasing it.

“No matter what, I would rather pick up three points than one point.

“That’s why we tried to go and win the game.

“I have to give credit where it’s due. Livingston are on a great run, they have got a style of play we have to stand up to.

“We came here and we came unstuck and they picked up the three points, so I have to say well done to them.”