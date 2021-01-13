Ross County looking for new goalkeeper after Ross Doohan returns to Celtic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager John Hughes has confirmed he is looking for a new goalkeeper after loanee Ross Doohan returned to Celtic.

Doohan joined the Staggies in the summer, after spending the last two seasons on loan at Championship side Ayr United.

The Scotland under-21 international struggled for game time at Victoria Park, making just five appearances, with Ross Laidlaw largely preferred as first choice throughout the campaign.

Doohan was on the bench in Celtic’s 1-1 draw with Hibernian on Monday, and Hughes insists the 22-year-old’s return to Parkhead was always planned.

Hughes is now on the search for another goalkeeper to compete with Laidlaw and Ross Munro, and the Staggies boss said: “Ross was always going to go back. It was on the cards before the Covid thing kicked in.

“We asked him to sit on the bench against Livingston just to give us cover, but he was always going to go back.

“We are now pursuing another goalkeeper.”

Hughes has stepped up his search for new additions, with midfielders Sam Stanton and David Cancola on trial at Victoria Park.

Hughes has already brought in French pair Mohamed Maouche and Tony Andreu, with the latter making his debut in Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Livingston.

Hughes revealed Maouche, who was most recently with Oldham Athletic, has been granted a period of leave due to his mother being unwell, making him doubtful for Saturday’s Premiership game against Aberdeen.

Hughes added: “Mohamed has had to go back to France to see his mother, she has taken unwell so we have given him a leave of absence.

“He is back home and we’re constantly in touch with him.

“Some things are more important than football so we’ll keep in touch with him and give our thoughts to him and his mother.

“When we do get Mohamed he will be a good player for us.

“When you are out of football you watch players and keep notes for when you get back in again.

“He was on my list and I actually thought he was still at Oldham, but I found out he was back in France and looking to get playing.

“In terms of what I look for in a footballer he’s got everything, the technical ability and he’s able to look after the football in tight situations.

“It has been evident from training in the short spell he was here that he’s a player who when he’s up to speed he’ll help us in the fight to stay up.”