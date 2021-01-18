Ross County striker Oli Shaw thriving on leading role after helping inflict heavy defeat on Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County striker Oli Shaw is thriving on the responsibility of being the Staggies’ main marksman following his double in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Aberdeen.

Shaw’s brace, along with goals from Charlie Lakin and Jermaine Hylton, helped County to an impressive triumph over the Dons, who replied through Alex Iacovitti’s own goal.

The result moved County off the foot of the table into 10th place.

Shaw has led the line from the start in all but one of John Hughes’ six matches in charge so far, in the absence of Ross Stewart who is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Having taken his tally to eight for the campaign, the 22-year-old hopes to prolong his fruitful period of form.

8⃣ | @olishaw12 made it 8 for the season so far after notching two in yesterday's 4-1 win over Aberdeen at the Global Energy Stadium! pic.twitter.com/0lodDxkrKB — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) January 17, 2021

Shaw, who joined the Staggies from Hibernian last January, said: “For me it’s about goals and that’s eight for the season. I now want to build on that.

“I had a target coming into the season to get into double figures, so I’m two off that and hopefully I can take it further.

“I thought I had my hat-trick when I put the ball in at the end and got a yellow card after being flagged for offside, but it was a very good day.”

Shaw set the tone for a thoroughly convincing win for the Highlanders, with his opening goal coming after just 37 seconds.

The result was just County’s second home league victory of the season, with their last Victoria Park triumph coming on the opening day against Motherwell in August.

Shaw feels getting on the front foot early on against the Dons gave his side the platform to ease to a memorable triumph.

He added: “We started well and had a game plan coming into it and we executed it really well. Getting that early goal helped and gave us confidence to go on for the rest of the game.

“We knew it would be a tough game, so it’s a massive three points and to score four and personally to score two means it’s been a good day all round.”

The Staggies have now picked up seven points from a possible 12, but face a stern test away to runaway league leaders Rangers on Saturday.

Shaw insists his side’s belief has never wavered despite their struggles, but he credits Hughes with lifting morale since his appointment last month.

🗣️ "To score four goals and come away with 3 points we're delighted" RCFCTV's @stephencraigan spoke to @olishaw12 after todays 4-1 home win over Aberdeen at the Global Energy Stadium! pic.twitter.com/QSqC15ByBc — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) January 16, 2021

Shaw added: “The boys have been in good spirits since the manager came in despite results not being great up to then.

“Results have picked up and our confidence is high and a big win like that is going to give us massive confidence going forward.

“The manger is infectious and rubs off on all the boys and the staff as well.

“He’s been a breath of fresh air since coming in and the boys have taken his ideas on board.

“He gives us a game plan to follow and we saw that against Aberdeen.”