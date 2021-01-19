Ross County improvement built on strong defensive unit, says John Hughes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager John Hughes feels building stronger defensive foundations has been key to the Staggies’ upturn in fortunes.

County recorded a stunning 4-1 victory over Aberdeen on Saturday, with a double from Oli Shaw and goals from Charlie Lakin and Jermaine Hylton helping the Staggies move off the foot of the Premiership table.

County are now 10th with a point separating them from both Motherwell and Hamilton Accies, albeit both Lanarkshire sides have games in hand.

Hughes took over from Stuart Kettlewell last month, and despite the former Caley Thistle manager starting his reign with back-to-back defeats against Celtic and St Mirren, the Dingwall men have now taken seven points from a possible 12.

Hughes says addressing the issue of conceding too many goals has been his initial priority, with the Staggies boss hoping a tight rearguard will give his attacking players the opportunity to flourish.

He said: “Since I came in, we started off with the Celtic game at Parkhead – it was ‘welcome back to football.’

“I saw a real spirit and I liked what I was seeing, maybe it was because of a new manager coming in.

“In the St Mirren game we had two sendings off but for 30 minutes I felt we were the better team.

“We beat Hibs with a right good performance, and even against Livingston, we weren’t far away.

“They were the better team in the second half but we were thoroughly in the game and we could have nicked it, we took the sitting midfielder off and went for the three points.

“Against Aberdeen, we took our chances.

“Everything we’ve done is off a real, solid shape and that never changes much.

“They all know their positions and we don’t have to coach different things every week.

“They’re playing off that shape and I’m just absolutely delighted for them.”

Given the emphatic nature of the victory over the Dons, which was just County’s second home league triumph of the season, Hughes is urging his players to keep their feet firmly on the ground.

The Staggies make the trip to Rangers to face runaway league leaders Rangers on Saturday, and Hughes added: “I just take it a game at a time – it’s done and dusted. We will enjoy it for a couple of days, and we will look at it again. I’ve said to the players to never let themselves get carried away. Football has got a habit of doing that.

“But in terms of what I’m seeing, it is encouraging. I’ve said since I came in that we won’t win every game but if every team knows they’ve been in a game that’s all I can ask of the boys.

“That’s what they’ve done since I come here.”

Hughes’ appointment ended a three-and-a-half year absence from the game, since his last managerial job at Raith Rovers.

Hughes is grateful for the opportunity handed to him by Staggies chairman Roy MacGregor, who he dedicated Saturday’s victory to.

He added: “Since I’ve come to the club – and I’m not patronising anyone here – I’ve been made very welcome.

“I’ve seen what it means to a lot of people and I’ve seen what it means to my chairman.

“He’s in there every day pushing and saying ‘what do you need?’ or ‘what can I do to help you?’

“I think it is about time I dedicate this victory to him.”