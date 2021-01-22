Ross County sign Norwegian defender Leo Hjelde on loan from Celtic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County have signed teenage defender Leo Hjelde on loan from Celtic for the rest of the season.

Norwegian Hjelde is a highly rated prospect at Parkhead, having joined from Rosenborg in 2019.

Although the 17-year-old has yet to make his senior debut, he has already trained with Neil Lennon’s first team.

Hjelde was recently among the substitutes for Celtic’s 1-1 draw against Hibernian, in which 13 members of the first team squad were forced to self-isolate after defender Christopher Julien tested positive for Covid-19.

The left-sided defender will now spend the remainder of the campaign with the Staggies, and could feature in tomorrow’s Premiership match against Rangers at Ibrox.

The Staggies have also recalled midfielder Blair Spittal from his loan spell with Partick Thistle following the suspension of the League One season, with the former Dundee United player now back training in Dingwall and available for selection.

Hjelde becomes John Hughes’ third signing of the January transfer window, following the captures of midfielders Tony Andreu and Mohamed Maouche.

Hughes said: “Leo is a good young player that will see this spell as a key part of his development.

“I think it is important that in addition to the experience we have, we add young, hungry talent into the side that is eager to go out there and go toe-to-toe with some of the best players in this league.

“Some people will look at it and say he is young, and he is a risk but sometimes you have to thrive on that, I know Leo will.

“For me, I have always tried to filter in young players in all my teams and this is no different, we will give him the opportunity but he has to show what he can bring when he is given the chance.”