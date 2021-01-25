John Hughes reveals defender Josh Reid will not return to Ross County on loan if he completes Coventry City move

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager John Hughes has revealed left back Josh Reid will not return to Victoria Park on loan if he completes his expected move to Coventry City.

Reid is in talks with the English Championship side after County accepted a bid for the 18-year-old, who is expected to sign a three-year deal.

County had initially hoped Reid would return on loan for the remainder of the season, however the Sky Blues are keen for the Scotland under-19 defender to arrive at St Andrew’s immediately with their on-loan left back Ryan Giles being recalled by Wolves.

Hughes expects a deal to be confirmed in the coming days, and he said: “The hiccup has been the loan. We wanted to get him back but one of their players got recalled by Wolves in that left-sided area so Coventry want to take him now.

“It looks like it might happen in the next couple of days.”