Ross County could not stand in Josh Reid’s way of Coventry move, says John Hughes

Ross County manager John Hughes says the Staggies are not prepared to stand in the way of teenager Josh Reid’s imminent move to Coventry City.

Reid is expected to sign a three-year deal with the English Championship side after the two clubs agreed a six-figure fee for the left back.

County had hoped to loan Reid back for the remainder of the season, however the recall of Sky Blues on-loan left back Ryan Giles by parent club Wolves has prompted them to push through his immediate arrival at St Andrew’s.

That could force Hughes to search for a replacement before the January transfer window closes next week, however the Staggies manager says the club could not deny the 18-year-old the opportunity.

Hughes said: “We don’t want to lose Josh, but we also don’t want to step in a kid’s way if they want to progress and the English Championship is the perfect stepping stone for him.

“We are looking at the left back situation, with Leo coming in and Carl Tremarco coming back.

“It’s maybe an area we will have to look at now Josh has moved on.

“I have always believed these young kids need to play football, that’s their progression.

“The left back at Coventry has been called back to Wolves, so they want Josh now. If he goes right into Coventry’s first team, it’s probably the best thing for him.

“He will handle it – that will not be a problem to Josh.

“Wherever he is going to play first team football every Saturday is the best place for him.”

Reid has made the breakthrough into County’s first team this season, making 24 appearances after being handed his debut in the opening day win over tomorrow’s opponents Motherwell.

Although Hughes has been in charge for just over a month, he feels Reid has what it takes to succeed south of the border.

He added: “Josh since I came here has been absolutely fantastic. He has come through the academy and he’s a kid who has a massive future in front of him.

“I have spoken to him on several occasions about what it takes to be the best as a professional. The next step for him if he goes to Coventry will be playing in the Championship.

“One thing about Josh that when he’s having a hard time he keeps coming back for more. His resilience is second to none.

“Josh still has plenty to learn but he’s a real willing learner.

“Even at this stage of the season, he has probably played more games than he expected.

“At times he has needed taken out just to have a look at things, which is what you have to do with young players. I did that with Ryan Christie.

“Josh has been forced to keep going and get on with it this season. I can’t speak highly enough of him.

“On his days off he has been back working in the gym, he has his routine and he just wants it.”

Hughes feels some of Reid’s fellow youngsters can take encouragement from his rise, with Matthew Wright, Ben Williamson and Adam MacKinnon among those to have featured for the first team this season.

He added: “We have got other young boys at the club who are training with the first team.

“For a young kid at 16 or 17 to be in training every day with men in the first team, what an education that is.

“The other three young kids have got big futures as well. They are all the same age as Josh as they all came through the academy together, so they can look at Josh and take inspiration from him getting that move.

“Their next step is to get into the Ross County first team but I’m all for giving young players an opportunity.”