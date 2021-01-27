Ross County complete loan deal for Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Joe Hilton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County have signed Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Joe Hilton on loan until the end of the season.

Hilton has been signed as competition for current first choice Ross Laidlaw, after loanee Ross Doohan returned to parent club Celtic earlier this month.

The Englishman is highly regarded at Ewood Park, having signed a new one-year deal with the English Championship outfit prior to making the move north.

The 21-year-old was previously a youth player at Everton before joining Rovers in 2019. He made 20 appearances for Lancashire side’s Under-23s last season.

Hilton, who is 6ft 4in, earlier this month joined English League One side Fleetwood Town on a seven-day emergency loan, playing three games.

Hilton could be involved in County’s squad for their Premiership match against Motherwell at Victoria Park tonight.