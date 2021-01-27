Ross County relinquish lead to go down 2-1 to Motherwell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County squandered a first half lead to lose 2-1 to Motherwell at Victoria Park.

The Staggies had taken an early lead through Oli Shaw’s goal, however second half efforts from Devante Cole and Bevis Mugabi sent the points back to Lanarkshire.

© SNS Group

The result ends Well’s streak of 13 matches without a victory, moving them above County who drop into the relegation play-off spot.

County made two changes from the side which was defeated 5-0 by Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday, with Jermaine Hylton and Regan Charles-Cook drafted in for Connor Randall who was sidelined through injury, while Charlie Lakin dropped to the bench.

Motherwell were first to threaten on 12 minutes, with Devante Cole played through by Tony Watt before seeing his effort blocked by Ross Laidlaw.

It proved an important save from the Staggies goalkeeper, as the home side took the lead two minutes later. Hylton did well to shrug off Declan Gallagher after being played in by Leo Hjelde’s long ball, and although his low strike was well saved by Liam Kelly, Shaw was quickest to latch on to the rebound to bundle home from close-range.

Hylton had another effort on 22 minutes when he got on the end of Jason Naismith’s delivery, but he could not keep his volleyed attempt down.

Motherwell struggled to threaten in the remainder of the first half, with Allan Campbell seeing a strike deflected over by Iain Vigurs.

The visitors started the second half strongly, and they were rewarded with a leveller on 52 minutes. Chris Long had picked out Watt whose low strike was not held by Laidlaw, breaking for Cole to tap home the rebound.

© SNS Group

The goal put Motherwell on the ascendancy, with Watt seeing another effort held by Laidlaw after being picked out from a Jake Carroll free-kick.

County settled down however, with Shaw seeing a strike denied by Kelly, before Harry Paton struck an effort wide from a dangerous position on the edge of the box.

Motherwell turned the game on its head as they took the lead on 72 minutes, with Mugabi rising to head home Carroll’s corner.

The home side pushed for a leveller, with Naismith seeing a strike held by Kelly, while Blair Spittal saw a deflected effort trundle inches wide.

Substitute Billy Mckay was off target with a header from Michael Gardyne’s delivery, but the Staggies were unable to find a way through.