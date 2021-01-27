‘When you’ve got one, let’s hang on to it’ – John Hughes bemoans ‘poor goals’ lost in Ross County’s 2-1 defeat to Motherwell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County boss John Hughes bemoaned the “poor goals” conceded which saw his team lose 2-1 to fellow Premiership strugglers Motherwell.

The Staggies had taken an early lead at the Global Energy Stadium through Oli Shaw’s goal, however, second half efforts from Devante Cole and Bevis Mugabi sent the points back to Lanarkshire.

County look set to end the evening just one point ahead of rock-bottom Hamilton – currently losing to Celtic – who have two games in hand on the Dingwall outfit.

Hughes told BBC Sportsound: “The first half was even. I said at half-time, let’s not sit back, try and take the game to Motherwell.

“We conceded poor goals again. You can’t have free headers in your own box. The last 15 minutes there was real effort to get the equaliser, but it was a little bit too late.

“When you’ve got one, let’s hang on to it. In terms of the players effort, they gave me everything they’ve got. I feel for them for the position they are in. Maybe 1-0 spooked us.”

The result was Well boss Graham Alexander’s first victory since taking over.

Hughes hopes to now be able to complete a deal for the Steelmen’s out-of-favour forward Jordan White.

On the potential signing of the ex-Caley Thistle man, Hughes added: “Hopefully that will get done tomorrow.”