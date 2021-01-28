Motherwell striker Jordan White to complete move to Ross County today

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County will today complete the signing of Motherwell forward Jordan White.

Former Caley Thistle attacker White has agreed a deal to return to the Highlands on a deal until the end of the season, with a view to a longer deal should the Staggies remain in the Premiership.

White netted 26 goals in 89 appearances during his two-year stint with Inverness in the Championship, before moving to Well in the summer.

The 28-year-old has found game time hard to come by at Fir Park, however, and has yet to find the net having made just three starts this term.

The deal was on hold until after County’s Premiership encounter with the Steelmen at Victoria Park last night, in which White was not part of Well’s matchday squad.

Following Motherwell’s 2-1 win, White will now be allowed to join John Hughes’ side with the deal to be finalised today.

White will join Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Joe Hilton in signing for County, with the 21-year-old joining on loan in time to be on the bench in last night’s defeat.

© Shutterstock Feed

The result saw Well leapfrog the Staggies, who now occupy the relegation play-off position.

Hughes said: “Jordan will join us. The deal will now get done as obviously Motherwell wouldn’t let him go before the game.

“He will give us that focal point and hopefully that brings in Oli Shaw and Billy Mckay in more off the shoulder. All credit to the chairman for letting that happen.

“We got big Joe tied up as well. Everything we do now is about the club. Everyone will have a part to play to keep this club in the Premiership.

“It’ll be difficult, but we need to embrace that. I’m hoping the boys show that character. I think I’ve got the character there.

“My job is to try to get the standard up. I think they’re suffering enough. We are where we are. It’s not going to be easy, but we need to dig in.”

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander, who claimed his first triumph in charge of the Fir Park club at Dingwall, confirmed White will be allowed to join the Staggies.

Alexander said: “We’ve been discussing it with them with us bringing in Harry Smith last week. We won’t keep players if they won’t get an opportunity to play.

“He’s a good player and he will be going to a good club. John knows him as well, so if that gets done we wish him all the best.

“I’m sure he’ll do a good job for Ross County – but hopefully not to our detriment.”