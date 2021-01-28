Jordan White arrives at Ross County as Sunderland make move for talisman Ross Stewart

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County have completed the signing of forward Jordan White from Motherwell on a permanent deal until the end of the season.

Former Caley Thistle forward White was allowed to leave the Steelmen, having struggled for game time since making the switch to Fir Park in the summer.

White previously enjoyed a successful stint with Inverness, netting 26 goals in 89 appearances for John Robertson’s men to finish top scorer in both his seasons at Caledonian Stadium.

Jordan White’s goal gave us all three points on Saturday against @AyrUnitedFC . The Caley Jags now face @officialEKFC in the last 32 of the @ScottishCup! Secure your ticket here 👉 https://t.co/VT09klGbVt@ICTFC_MFL pic.twitter.com/0wPcUhVvYC — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 15, 2019

Having sat out Well’s 2-1 victory over County at Victoria Park, White has now completed his return to the Highlands on a deal which could be extended beyond the summer should the Staggies remain in the Premiership.

Staggies manager John Hughes said: “Jordan comes to us with good experience and hunger. At 28 he will be one of the more experienced players in the group and can have a big part to play between now and the end of the season.

“If you look at his career, he has scored goals but has also been a focal point for the teams he has played with and somebody that can offer something different to us.”

The arrival of White comes as speculation grows over the future of Staggies forward Ross Stewart, with English League One side Sunderland believed to have made a move to sign the 24-year-old.

Stewart is out of contract in the summer and is unlikely to sign a new deal, with Hughes keen to retain the striker until the summer.

© Shutterstock Feed

Hughes said that could change if County receive a bid of around £500,000 before Monday’s transfer deadline, with the Black Cats understood to have opened talks with the Dingwall side over a possible move this month.