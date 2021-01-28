Ross County teenager Josh Reid completes move to Coventry City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County left back Josh Reid has completed his move to English Championship side Coventry City on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The Staggies have received a significant undisclosed fee for the 18-year-old, which is believed to be a six-figure sum.

Reid leaves his hometown club after making 24 appearances for the Staggies during his breakthrough season, after being handed his debut in the opening day victory over Motherwell.

The teenager has continued to impress, earning his first call up for Scotland’s under-19s squad, and will now make the move to the Sky Blues.

County had hoped to loan Reid back for the remainder of the season, however he will immediately join Mark Robins’ squad.

Reid said: “I would like to thank everybody who has helped me through my years at Ross County – all of the volunteers, coaches and staff that have believed in me and supported me through every step of the journey.

“I would also like to thank our fans – I wasn’t able to play in front of as many fans as I would have liked to this season but your support to the club and me individually has been incredible and will always remain with me.”

Staggies manager John Hughes had little time to work with Reid having only taken up his role in December, but he says the defender has made a strong impression.

Hughes said: “Since I have come in I have seen that there is a really bright future ahead for Josh. He now has a fantastic opportunity to go and develop at a level beyond.

“We all have to look at Josh’s story and say that it is the benchmark for young players development and what can be achieved when you put in the effort and hard work. I am delighted for him and look forward to seeing him kick on.”

County chief executive Steven Ferguson is proud of the club’s role in Reid’s development, and he said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Josh. I echo his sentiments that this is very much a reflection of the hardworking academy coaches, volunteers and staff here at Ross County football club that have encouraged and helped him over the last 11 years.

“I have watched and been part of Josh’s journey since the early days and this opportunity has come from a lot of hard work and determination but a huge amount of credit must go to former first team manager Stuart Kettlewell who was brave enough to play him regularly in the Premiership.

“Josh has been a great ambassador for our academy and our area and is somebody now, that all of our academy players can look to and want to follow in similar footsteps.”