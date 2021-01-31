Ross County forward Ross Stewart joins Sunderland on a two-and-a-half-year deal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross Stewart has completed his move from Ross County to Sunderland.

Stewart had scored 28 goals in 82 games since moving from St Mirren to the Staggies in August 2018.

County boss John Hughes said last week he was keen to keep the player, who was in the final six months of his deal, in Dingwall, but admitted a bid of £500,000 would be considered.

It was reported Stewart travelled to Sunderland at the weekend after the clubs agreed a fee of more than £300,000.

The Black Cats faced competition from Aberdeen for the forward, but the Dons were keen to land Stewart on a pre-contract rather than paying a fee to take the player to Pittodrie now.

MK Dons and Rotherham were among a host of clubs who had been linked with the attacker.

Stewart will be joined at Sunderland by Rangers winger Jordan Jones, who completed a loan move to the English League One club on Friday.

✍️ 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗥𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗿𝘁! The striker has penned an initial two-and-a-half-year deal @StadiumOfLight, with the club having an option for a further year.#WelcomeStewart — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 31, 2021

Stewart said: “I’m very excited and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.

“When the opportunity came to come to Sunderland, I just wanted to get it done as soon as I could.

“I will give one hundred percent in every game; I’m a very committed and hard-working player and, as a striker, hopefully I can bring a lot of goals to the club as well.”

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson said: “I think Ross is a player that will be great for us in the short term, but he can also develop and improve over the long term.

“He’s at a good age, he’s very fit and quick, and he obviously has good height as well, so he has all attributes to succeed.

“We are very pleased to welcome him to the club.”