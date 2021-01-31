Ross Stewart departs Ross County with ‘special memories’ but Sunderland chance was too good to turn down

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross Stewart admits he leaves Ross County with some special memories after making the move to Sunderland.

The 24-year-old, who netted 28 times in 82 appearances for the Staggies, has joined the Black Cats on a two-and-a-half year deal with an option for an additional year.

During his time with the Staggies he won the Scottish Challenge Cup and guided the Victoria Park club back to the top flight by winning the Scottish Championship in 2019.

The attacker had six months left on his contract at County but felt the chance to join English League One side Sunderland was too good to turn down.

In an interview with the Sunderland AFC website, he said: “I’m very excited. It was a hectic day to come down but when the chance came to go to Sunderland it was just a case of trying to get it done as quickly as possible.

“Sunderland is the right club for the sheer size of it.

“I spoke with the manager and he was very persuasive.

“It felt the right fit.

“This was an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down.

“Coming to England is something that has always interested me and when the chance came about I had to jump at it.

“I had a lot of really special memories at Ross County in terms of winning the league and a trophy.

“I’m leaving behind a lot of people I hold in high regard.

“It was a great bunch of boys in the dressing room but I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates.”

Stewart admitted he was immediately impressed by the club’s facilities and hopes to make an early impression at his new club.

He said: “Coming from the stadium up at Ross County, it is completely different.

“The training ground as well, the facilities here are top drawer.

“I was a bit speechless when I saw it all.

“I’m looking forward to it all and this can only help.

“Something that motivated me with coming to Sunderland was the chance of promotion.

“Hopefully, come the end of the season, that is something we can achieve as a club.”