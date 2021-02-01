John Hughes expects quiet transfer deadline day at Ross County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager John Hughes says the Staggies have made inquiries for players – but he does not expect a late flurry of transfer deadline day activity at Victoria Park.

Hughes has added five new signings during the January window, with Jordan White, Leo Hjelde, Tony Andreu, Mohamed Maouche and Joe Hilton making the move to Dingwall.

The Staggies boss says he has made further inquiries for players, but has yet to receive an answer as tonight’s midnight deadline looms.

Although forward Ross Stewart and defender Josh Reid have departed in recent days, to Sunderland and Coventry City respectively, Hughes says he is content with the squad he has available in County’s push to secure Premiership survival.

Hughes said: “I think we have done our business. We have got one or two inquiries out but I don’t expect anything to come back.

“If I can keep everybody injury free, with good numbers to pick from, I’m quite happy with what we have got.”