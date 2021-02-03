Sunderland boss will give ex-Ross County forward Ross Stewart time to get up to speed

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson says Ross Stewart will have to be patient as he settles into life with the Black Cats.
The former Ross County forward was not involved in Tuesday night’s 3-0 EFL Cup win against MK Dons.
Johnson said: “We’re being careful with him.
“While we’ve got good players in the squad, performing well, we don’t want to rush him with a hamstring injury.
“He’s moving well, but he has to tick all the boxes.
“Best-case scenario, he will probably train with the squad on Monday but at the same time I will definitely keep the reins on him to make sure he is going to be fine.”
Stewart completed his move from Ross County to Sunderland on Sunday for an undisclosed fee.
