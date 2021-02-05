Jordan White thrilled to start new chapter with Ross County in style

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jordan White feels he has made the perfect start to a new chapter of his career following his dream debut for Ross County against Hamilton Accies.

White came off the bench with just under half an hour remaining at New Douglas Park, netting a goal before setting up Billy Mckay’s winner to secure a valuable 2-1 victory in the bottom of the table encounter.

It was a first outing for White since joining County from Motherwell in January, having struggled for game time during his six-month spell with the Steelmen.

White, who previously played for Caley Thistle, says the change of scenery has allowed him to quickly put his Fir Park frustrations behind him.

White, who turned 29 yesterday, said: “There was a lot of stuff that went against me at Motherwell but I am not going to sit here and feel sorry for myself.

“You just have to get on with it and move on and get a fresh start. Thankfully, it went well.

“My last start was actually against Hamilton in August so you kind of lose your feel a wee bit around the pitch.

“Because it was a fresh start I feel like I got that back and I had a fresh mind going into it.

“I am delighted to get back out there and delighted with how it went.”

Goalscorers White and Mckay were among a number of substitutions made by manager John Hughes which helped to turn the game on its head, with Michael Gardyne, Charlie Lakin and Carl Tremarco also introduced.

The Staggies boss also handed a first start to Frenchman Tony Andreu, who saw an effort come back off the post shortly before White was introduced.

White, who was one of five January additions, feels the options at Hughes’ disposal breed healthy competition, as the Staggies look to build on their triumph at home to Dundee United tomorrow.

Wednesday’s result created a four point gap above bottom side Hamilton, with White eager to build consistency in the coming weeks as the Staggies aim to avoid the drop.

White added: “The game was a wee bit open. Both teams had opportunities. We were unlucky with the header from Tony Andreu and thankfully when I came on we got the goals.

“You look at the quality we have the team and the quality we are bringing off the bench.

“When we have players on the pitch like that, we have every chance.

“We have a good squad and hopefully we can keep picking up results.

“It was a really big win for us and hopefully that gives us the momentum to go forward now.

“At the end of the day we will just take one game at time and not get too carried away with ourselves.

“It’s an important win and hopefully that puts a marker down.”

White has already encountered a number of familiar faces following his move to Dingwall, having played with Tremarco and Coll Donaldson at Inverness, along with Jermaine Hylton during his short stint at Well.

© SNS Group

Having only left the Highlands last summer, after netting 26 goals in 89 appearances for Caley Thistle, White says the move to Victoria Park has been seamless.

He added: “I know a lot of the boys from playing with them and against them. It’s easy fitting in. You get that instant connection with players.

“I am just renting a place but I got moved in quite quickly. The turnaround was pretty quick and it’s better that way.

“There’s been no hassle so off the pitch, I am all settled and it makes it easier when I am playing.”