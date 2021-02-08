Tony Andreu confident Ross County can bounce back with victory against Hibernian

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County midfielder Tony Andreu says Saturday’s visit of high-flying Hibernian does not faze the Staggies in their push for Premiership survival.

County remain 11th in the table following their 2-0 defeat to Dundee United on Saturday, and although they are still three points clear of bottom placed Hamilton Accies the Lanarkshire side still have two games in hand.

The Staggies host Hibs in their next encounter this weekend, with Jack Ross’ men establishing a five-point lead in third place after making it three wins on the bounce in their 2-0 triumph over Aberdeen on Saturday.

With the Staggies having defeated the Edinburgh outfit 2-0 at Easter Road in December however, Frenchman Andreu insists his side have nothing to fear.

He said: “We now just have to get back to it and try to win our next game.

“The team won against Hibs a couple of months ago. We have what it takes to win, there’s no question about that.

“If we keep improving I’m sure we will get some chances and that we can win these games.

“This was the first of three games in a row at home and we can definitely get something out of them.

“Unfortunately we didn’t on Saturday, but home games are vital. Although there are no fans, it’s an advantage, but there is definitely room for improvement.”

Former United midfielder Andreu was disappointed with the Staggies’ loss of two second half goals in a match which had been in the balance, with Micky Mellon’s men ending an eight-game winless streak at Victoria Park.

Andreu added: “We had control of the ball for the majority of the first half but we started the second half well and we were on the front foot. We then conceded a cheap goal, and after that we kind of lost our way. But we had chances after that which still could have changed the game.

“There is a feeling of disappointment in the dressing room because we felt we could get back-to-back wins. But in the end they were ruthless and that’s why they won. They were more streetwise than us.

“We tried to keep playing long when we should have tried to stick with our philosophy. As a team we should have stepped up and done better.”

🗣️ "They are hurting in there and I am hurting with them" John Hughes spoke to RCFCTV after today's disappointing 2-0 loss to Dundee United. pic.twitter.com/ANS8fhZiWF — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) February 6, 2021

Andreu has started County’s last two matches, having previously made three substitute appearances since joining John Hughes’ men last month.

The 32-year-old hopes he can contribute to improved team performances in the coming weeks, adding: “I was happy the manager gave me the license to start. It’s good for me to get the 90 minutes. It’s never the same when you don’t win, but I tried to give it my best.

“The club needs better, we need points and the players need to deliver that. If we can do that next week it will be nice for the club.”