Ross County boss John Hughes brands calls for Derek McInnes to be sacked by Aberdeen ‘disrespectful’

Ross County manager John Hughes has accused those calling for Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes to be sacked of being disrespectful.

The Dons boss is under intense pressure following a poor recent run of results, which has seen the Reds win just one of their last eight matches.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Hibernian – who County host on Saturday – left Aberdeen five points adrift of the third-placed Easter Road side, albeit with a game in hand.

Hughes’ side ran out 4-1 winners when they faced the Dons last month, in a match which ramped up the heat on McInnes from sections of the Aberdeen support.

The Staggies boss feels McInnes has encountered a number of difficult challenges in recent weeks and believes the progress made since he took charge at Pittodrie nearly eight years ago is being overlooked.

Hughes said: “I am two hundred percent behind Derek McInnes. Everyone forgets where Aberdeen were before Derek went in there.

“A lot of what has happened at Aberdeen is being forgotten about and it’s far too easy to point the finger.

“It’s disrespectful and undeserved. The people who are saying things are probably non-football people – well, go in and do the job, see what it’s like?

“He’s lost Sam Cosgrove in the window and Scott Wright, he’s had to go out and recruit three new strikers in the space of a few days.

“They need time to settle.

“I think their best player is the boy Ryan Hedges but he’s injured now too. Derek has had horrendous injuries to contend with.

“Sometimes when you’re writing stuff about a manager make sure you get all the evidence because if you’re losing your best players over a sustained period of time then you’re up against it.”

Despite Saturday’s defeat to Hibs, the Dons remain on course to qualify for Europe this season, and Hughes feels they remain in trusted hands under McInnes.

© SNS Group

Hughes added: “I don’t know what Derek’s remit is, it is to get to European football and to the latter stages of cups?

“Well, he’s always there or thereabouts.

“It hurts me to see it, I was just speaking to Tony Docherty on Sunday and he had to hang up because he was out taking the training session.

“They’re working on a Sunday, they put so much work into it.

“You play Derek’s team and you know you’re in a game.

“He’s gone into Aberdeen, improved it and sustained it over a number of years.”

Former Caley Thistle and Hibs manager Hughes returned to the dugout following a three-and-a-half year absence when he took the County job in December, with the task of keeping the Staggies in the Premiership.

Hughes feels managers must turn a blind eye to criticism from outwith the club, in order to avoid being distracted in the pursuit of success.

© SNS Group

Hughes added: “As a manager you can’t get caught up in all that stuff because it does you no good.

“You have to block it out, you have to keep your mind fresh and focus on what you’re doing.

“You can’t let outside noise get to you, whether it’s written, on the radio or on the television.

“I would advise any manager to do that, just focus on what you’re doing and trust in what you’re doing.

“You have to do that because if you get caught up in that as a manager you’ll lose your way.

“You have to stay focus on helping your team and on what you have to do to bring the best out of them.”