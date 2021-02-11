John Hughes craving consistency in Ross County’s Premiership survival battle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County manager John Hughes says the Staggies must find the consistency to keep themselves in the Premiership in their 10 remaining fixtures.

County’s form has been mixed since Hughes took charge in December, with the Staggies recording three wins, one draw and six defeats.

The Staggies had been at the foot of the table when the former Inverness manager replaced Stuart Kettlewell, however, County are now 11th with three points separating them from bottom side Hamilton Accies.

Although Hughes has been pleased with the victories over Hibernian, Aberdeen and Accies, he feels the Staggies must put a run of results together, with the Dingwall side having played more games than the teams around them.

Hughes said: “The frustration is that we have been up and down, the consistency isn’t there yet.

“A lot of the stuff we’re doing is good, you can see them trying the things we’re implementing.

“In terms of the players wanting to learn and do the things I believe will win us games, there is no question they’re giving me everything they’ve got.

“I am seeing a lot of good signs, the effort they’re giving is in abundance.

“We have to have a great belief in what we’re doing, that it will get us a result.

“It hurts you when they don’t win games because, although I’ve only been here a couple of months, you get close to them.

“And when you see them working so hard and not getting the reward for it, you feel for them.”

County’s 2-0 defeat to Dundee United on Saturday saw them pass up the chance to move up the table, following on from their 2-1 triumph at Hamilton last Wednesday.

Hughes feels his side must show a greater ruthlessness in the weeks ahead, adding: “We lacked a bit of cutting edge against Dundee United, but we created chances, that was the big thing for me.

“I would never criticise someone for missing a chance, so getting in those positions is a good thing for me.

“The next stage is taking them when we’re getting at teams.

“We have looked back at last weekend, saw what we did right and what we did wrong, but that’s over now.

“The good thing about football is looking forward and getting ready to go for the next one.”

The Staggies host Hibs on Saturday in the second of three consecutive home matches, with Celtic the visitors to Victoria Park next weekend.

County defeated Jack Ross’ men 2-0 in their last encounter at Easter Road in December and, despite Hibs sitting third in the league, Hughes sees no reason why his side should not look to repeat the feat against his former club this weekend.

Hughes added: “Hibs are a good side, but we have beaten them this season.

“What do we have to lose? If we are going to win, we’ll have to attack them and have a go.

“That’s what we’ll do. I’m the kind of guy who wants to have a right go, try to score goals and see where it takes us.

“Sometimes you have to fly by the seat of your pants at time – that’s the way I like to see the game played.

“Eventually we might have to change it if we’re winning a game, but I think we have good attacking players and the ability to have a go at teams.

“I want to free them up to go and express themselves. And the quality I’m seeing on the training pitch is fantastic, what we need to do is put that on to the pitch now.

“And once we do that, it’s about getting it for 90 minutes and adding that consistency.”