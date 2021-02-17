Ross County defenders Tom Grivosti and Connor Randall ruled out for rest of season

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County have suffered a double defensive setback after Tom Grivosti and Connor Randall were ruled out for the rest of the season.

Grivosti has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in a 3-1 loss to Kilmarnock on November 21 in which he had scored, with the 21-year-old having undergone an operation.

It is a further blow for Grivosti, who only made seven appearances this term after recovering from a freak foot injury which kept him out for 12 months.

Right back Randall has struggled with a back injury in recent weeks, returning to the side for games against Aberdeen and Rangers before suffering a relapse.

Staggies manager John Hughes has confirmed the pair, who are both from Liverpool, will now be sidelined for the remaining 10 matches of the campaign.

Hughes confirmed skipper Iain Vigurs will return to training this week however, after suffering an ankle injury in the recent 2-1 win over Hamilton Accies, although the midfielder is suspended for Sunday’s match against Celtic at Victoria Park.