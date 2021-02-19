Ross County manager John Hughes feels Celtic have “mojo” back ahead of Dingwall encounter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County manager John Hughes has dismissed any notion the Staggies will face a vulnerable Celtic side on Sunday following the Hoops’ reclaiming of their mojo in recent weeks.

Celtic’s attempt to win a record-breaking 10th successive Premiership title appear to be over, with leaders Rangers clocking up a 15-point gap with only nine games remaining.

Following a poor run of form, the Parkhead side have responded strongly in recent weeks to win their last five matches on the bounce, and Hughes expects them to pose as much danger as ever when they arrive in Dingwall on Sunday.

Hughes said: “We know what we’re up against. It is a team I have so much respect for and a team that have certainly got their mojo back.

“They have better players than us – that’s why they’re at Celtic – but it doesn’t mean to say they are always going to win.

“It is up to us to stifle Celtic with our game plan, but also try to take the game to them when we can and let them know they’ve been in a game.

“I will maybe take a bit from how Aberdeen lined up, as I did with St Johnstone. I have no qualms about looking at how other teams went about it.

“We have to respect Celtic from Scott Bain in goals right the way through. Even if they are having a bad day, they have got the quality of player that can unlock the door.

“Any time you play against Celtic, individually you need to be at your best performance. Everybody has to be 100% on top of their game for 90 minutes.

“One thing it will tell me is what my team is all about, and where we are going. Does it intimidate us? Is there trepidation there? Or have we got the freedom to go and take the game to them?

“I’m hoping it’s the latter and we let Celtic know they have been in a game.

“We are not being stupid or cavalier and wide open. We need to do it in a structure that helps us the best as possible to keep that back door shut and keep a clean sheet.”

Hughes has been impressed by the performances of veteran skipper Scott Brown, who will turn 36 in the summer, despite him being used more sparingly by Lennon in recent weeks.

© SNS Group

The Staggies boss refuses to subscribe to talk that Brown’s playing days are numbered, adding: “I just keep laughing about all the speculation over Scott Brown.

“He was playing there against St Johnstone and he was the playmaker, orchestrating the band – keeping it ticking over and keeping it simple.

“I have known him for years, and he was on the coaching badge last year and he was in my group. That opened up a whole different side to him for me.

“He has changed his game for the last two or three years, dropping in between the centre halves and linking it up.

“He keeps the ball ticking over, he’s got a great range of passing, both long and short.

“He still sniffs out danger, he has just got the knowledge of how the game is played.

“When you’ve got that knowledge, there are times when the mind is telling you one thing and the legs can’t get there, but there’s still another two or three years of him yet.”

Hughes also firmly believer Lennon should be spared much of the criticism that has come his way following Celtic’s poor defence of the title.

© SNS Group

He added: “When I played there, as a player you didn’t get beaten twice at Glasgow Celtic. If you get beaten once, you make sure you win the next game.

“Neil would know what’s coming his way.

“But one thing I would say to all the supporters – look at his record.

“He has an absolutely remarkable record of success and winning trophies for Celtic.

“He conducts himself, he’s articulate and I think he’s the right man for Celtic.”