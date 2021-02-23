Jordan White says Ross County’s victory over Celtic means nothing unless Staggies can kick on in survival push

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County forward Jordan White insists Sunday’s triumph against Celtic will count for nothing unless the Staggies can back it up in the coming weeks.

White’s goal secured a shock triumph against the Hoops, which moved the Dingwall men off the foot of the Premiership into 10th place.

The Staggies are now two points ahead of both Hamilton Accies and Kilmarnock, with a game in hand over the Rugby Park outfit.

With nine matches still remaining in the push for survival, White says his side cannot afford to rest on their memorable success against the Parkhead side.

White said: “The manager told us every game is going to be a cup final. We have set the benchmark for the last nine games. We have got this victory and now we’ve got to go and back that up.

“It’s no good just beating Celtic and then not doing it anywhere else. We will enjoy it but we’ve still got a long way to go.

“We beat Hamilton who went four points behind us, but they went on a good run and we found ourselves bottom of the league.

“It’s not somewhere we want to be, so to get straight back off there is pleasing. We’ve got a game in hand on Kilmarnock as well.

“It’s the old cliche of taking one game at a time, but that’s the way it is. We are not out of the water yet, but this gives us a really good platform.”

The Staggies’ victory was their second against Celtic this season, having defeated Neil Lennon’s men in the Betfred Cup at Parkhead in November.

County had not defeated the Hoops in Dingwall since March 2013, when German forward Steffen Wohlfarth netted a late winner in a thrilling 3-2 triumph.

© SNS Group 0141 221 3602

White, who joined from Motherwell in January, feels the result can provide his side with a major boost ahead of their survival run-in.

The Staggies make the trip to St Mirren on Saturday, and White added: “I don’t think anyone gave us a chance going into the game.

“I wasn’t here the first time we beat Celtic, but we have beaten them twice this season. We’ve got to take a lot of heart from that.

“They might not be firing on all cylinders, but they are still Celtic and they are still a good team.

“We defended really well. We were more disciplined in the way we played and we soaked up the pressure.

“They had more of the ball, but when the chance came thankfully we took it.”

White has made a flying start to his County career, netting two goals in his first three games since making the switch from Fir Park last month.

© SNS Group

The former Caley Thistle forward feels the contribution of all the attackers within John Hughes’ squad will be key to County’s hopes of avoiding the drop.

The 29-year-old said: “Since I have come here, I’ve felt every game I’m going to get a chance. It might only be one chance, but I just need to concentrate and make sure I hit the target and give myself the best opportunity of scoring.

“We are talking about me, but we’ve got Oli Shaw and Billy Mckay as well. We’ve got good strikers here.

“I’m delighted to get on the scoresheet, it’s a collective effort. We are going to need everybody between now and the end of the season.”