Two Ross County changes for St Mirren clash

by Callum Law
February 27, 2021, 2:13 pm
© SNS GroupRoss County manager John Hughes
Ross County manager John Hughes has made two changes to his team for today’s game with St Mirren.

The Staggies beat Celtic 1-0 at Victoria Park last Sunday, with both alterations for this afternoon’s clash in Paisley coming in central defence.

Leo Hjelde returns after missing last weekend’s victory against his parent club and Keith Watson also comes in.

Alex Iacovitti drops to the bench and Callum Morris misses out completely after having to be subbed in the first half against the Hoops.

