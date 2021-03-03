Ross County manager John Hughes calls for full-time referees in wake of penalty controversy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager John Hughes wants referees in Scotland to go full-time to improve standards.

The Staggies boss was left frustrated by his side’s 1-0 defeat at St Mirren on Saturday when the Buddies were awarded a controversial late penalty.

Greg Aitken awarded the hosts the spot-kick, which was converted by Jamie McGrath, after defender Leo Hjelde was adjudged to have fouled Collin Quaner, although television replays appeared to indicate the Saints player had initiated the contact.

Hughes, whose side are sitting in 10th spot and only one point above Saturday’s visitors Kilmarnock, is in favour of allowing referees to go full-time.

He said: “I think (Aberdeen manager) Derek McInnes said a while back that the refs need a hand and I agree with that.

“We are all in the game together, they do need a hand and I’d make them full-time.

“I know from my experience of being a part-time player, when I went full-time I became a far better player.

“You are training every day, working on the game and spending the hours on it – you have to improve.

“Everything comes with it, you are a better athlete and you’re better at your job.

“For me, to keep Scottish football moving forward, we have to make the refs full-time.”

Hughes is less convinced by the need for video assistant referees north of the border, but believes there would be a marked difference if officials were able to focus fully on the profession.

He said: “On a Saturday I’ve got VAR because my video analysis guy is sitting right next to me and I can have an instant look.

“If the referee could have looked at that then I’m quite sure he wouldn’t have given the penalty.

“That is the frustration.

“Anything that helps football should be welcomed.

“But then football is all about opinions – the highs and lows and the ups and downs.

“Everybody sees it differently.

“I watched an English Premier League match between West Brom and Brighton (when a goal was belatedly disallowed by VAR) and it can still come down to human error.

“The guys with VAR are still human beings and, even when they can look at it again, they can still make a mistake.

“I’m all for the brand of Scottish football and to keep moving the game forward.

“I love Scottish football. Anything we can do to make it better is a good thing, whether that is VAR or full-time referees.

“I’m only talking through my experience of being a part-time footballer.

“I was a part-time footballer and I became a better player when I went full-time in all aspects.

“I had better touch and was better at passing from that repetition of doing it every day.

“When you are part-time you are away doing something else.

“Anything that helps referees in Scotland then I’m all for it.”

Hughes, meanwhile, has welcomed the introduction of concussion substitutes on a trial basis from this weekend until the end of the season.

Clubs will be permitted to use two concussion substitutes in a match, regardless of how many substitutions they have already made.

He added: “It’s magnificent.

“That’s long overdue when you talk about all the old pros with dementia and not just in football, rugby too. I’ll nail my colours to that, right through to kids heading the ball.

“Anything we can do to make it better and safer, fantastic.”