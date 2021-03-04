Ross County boss John Hughes hopes Staggies can hit top gear at the right time

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager John Hughes is confident his side will come good over the closing stretch of the campaign.

The Staggies followed up their impressive 1-0 home win against Celtic with a 1-0 loss against St Mirren in Paisley last weekend.

The defeat, which came courtesy of a controversial penalty decision, has left County sitting 10th in the table and only a point ahead of Saturday’s visitors Kilmarnock.

But Hughes, who replaced Stuart Kettlewell in December, says he has seen enough desire and quality from his players to give him confidence going into the final eight games of the season.

He said: “I’m embracing that challenge. It’s not bravado. Bring it on. We know where we can go if we win it.

“That’s the positive.

“The boys have given everything they have in training and that’s why, come Saturday, I think we’ll be right in the match.

“It might come down to fine margins. In Saturday’s match, a poor refereeing decision, in my opinion, cost us.

“It might be the same on Saturday – a mistake, a great goal, or the referee.

“Hopefully luck is on our side.

“What a time it would be to do it. It’s like a racehorse coming in on that final stretch.

“That’s the positivity we have at this club. There’s a great belief we can do it.

“The confidence and momentum has turned and we’ve improved so much. I can see that.”

Hughes admitted 17-year-old defender Leo Hjelde was crestfallen after conceding a late penalty against St Mirren.

The on-loan Celtic player was penalised for a foul on Saints substitute Collin Quaner, although television replays appeared to suggest the Buddies player was the one to initiate contact.

The Staggies boss said: “I had to pick him up off the floor. He felt it was a real injustice.

“It was never a penalty.

“He’ll have to get on with it. I’m looking for a good training session out of him today. It is part of the learning process. It was just a decision that went against him.”

The Staggies welcome back Iain Vigurs from suspension but Tom Grivosti, Connor Randall and Callum Morris remain on the sidelines.

Hughes said: “Iain, although suspended, was carrying a wee ankle problem, but he’s back on the training pitch. We’ll see how he is come Saturday.”

The County boss is pleased the Scottish Cup has been given the green light by the Scottish FA to continue.

The Staggies could face a Highland derby against Caley Thistle at Victoria Park if Inverness beat Buckie Thistle in the second round.

Hughes said: “I want to play football and be involved every week.

“I love the everyday involvement of football.

“Obviously we could face Inverness if they beat Buckie. In these uncertain times, it might bring in some revenue.

“I was thinking it might get cancelled this year and we’d just have to see out the league and move on.”