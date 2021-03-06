Ross County defender Jason Naismith unconvinced by calls to bring VAR to Scottish football

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County defender Jason Naismith has no plans to join the growing list of people in Scottish football calling for video assistant referees.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and his St Mirren counterpart Jim Goodwin have made their case for VAR to be used north of the border this week following a series of contentious refereeing decisions.

The Staggies were on the wrong end of one last weekend when they were beaten 1-0 by the Saints thanks to a controversial late penalty, which prompted County boss John Hughes to call for full-time referees.

But Naismith believes the lengthy delays created by VAR south of the border has convinced him it would not be a worthwhile addition to the Scottish Premiership.

He said: “I don’t like it to be honest.

“That’s me talking from a fan’s point of view watching games, I think it slows everything down.

“I’ve got mates who are playing in the Premier League, and they hate it as well. I don’t think any player in the Premier League is enjoying it.

“If you score a goal, it’s not that instant reaction, passionate celebrations, because you’re sitting about wondering if someone has handballed it in the build-up or if their big toe is offside.

“Call me old-fashioned, but I prefer it the way it was.

“Obviously on Saturday, I would have preferred it, because I think if the referee looks back he doesn’t give the penalty, but that happens in football.

“We all make mistakes, I’m sure if the referee looks back on it he will say it was a mistake, but it has cost us on Saturday.”

‘It becomes a bit robotic’

Naismith believes those refereeing mistakes are part of football’s universal appeal of football – even if there are times when it goes against his side.

He said: “It gives you stuff to talk about.

“I’m sure it’s the same for fans, they love to talk about it after the match in the pub with their mates, talking about a decision or giving mates stick about the decision.

“It becomes a bit robotic with VAR I think.

“I’m only speaking from a fan’s point of view because I haven’t had it involved in my games, but I think it feels a bit robotic.

“I much prefer Scottish football anyway, it’s boring watching English games with VAR.

“It’s just mind-boggling at times some of the decision that get given.

“Some of them you watch and think ‘they’re not going to give it’, but at the back of your mind you’re thinking ‘they have to’.”

© SNS Group

Naismith will be hoping no controversial calls go against his side when Kilmarnock visit Dingwall this afternoon in a match that could have huge implications for Ross County’s hopes of avoiding the drop.

John Hughes’ men sit in 10th position but only a point above second bottom Killie and bottom of the league Hamilton Accies.

‘A win would be massive’

Naismith said: “There’s pressure playing at any football club, but if we’re going into Saturday relaxed and almost complacent, thinking we beat Celtic (a fortnight ago) so we can rest on our laurels, that’s not going to hack it.

“Killie are going to come here with experience and quality in their team, so we need to be on our game to take anything from the match.

“First of all we need to earn the right to battle with them, and then hopefully our quality will come through.

“Whatever game plan the gaffer comes up with, we need to implement, and hopefully we’ll show that on Saturday.

“A win would be massive.

“It would be a real hammer blow to them as well.

“Obviously every game is massive, and you just need to take one game at a time, but we’re a point above Killie with a game in hand.

“If we win on Saturday that goes to four points with a game in hand, so that has to be a real motivation.

“Hopefully the boys are aware of how big of a game it is, and I’m sure they will be.”