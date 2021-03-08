Something went wrong - please try again later.

It is too early to call this decisive but Ross County may have taken a big step towards survival with Saturday’s win over Kilmarnock.

Billy Mckay’s brace and another from Leo Hjelde pushed them over the line, negating a double from Kyle Lafferty and handing them huge initiative in the relegation battle.

The psychological benefits of this win may prove more important than the actual points. Beating a fellow contender from the drop on home soil, having to come from behind to do it and hold on in the face of late pressure, forges more characters than it breaks.

The Staggies will still have to play Killie again in the bottom six split but the win takes them three points clear of the play-off spot. Hamilton’s draw at Aberdeen consigned Kilmarnock to the bottom of the table, for this week at least.

© SNS Group

Mckay’s performance will inevitably have caught the eye. It was a typical Mckay display, sniffing out chances in the penalty area and finishing with composure. He has made a habit of it over the years.

Hughes knows him well, having coached him at Caley Thistle in his prime, and knew exactly what he would get when he took the job in Dingwall.

“Billy’s never changed,” said Hughes. “When I first went into Inverness I thought Billy was left-footed. I only realised after a month he was a natural goalscorer.

“He’s bitterly disappointed he’s not been playing football. I tried to press a few buttons with him the other day – I said I was struggling to get him in the squad. He said ‘all I want to do is play football’. Good, you’re playing.

📽️ RCFCTV's Man of the Match Billy Mckay caught up with @JLyall93 shortly after todays 3-2 win over Kilmarnock pic.twitter.com/QlI6krbRA6 — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) March 6, 2021

“I don’t know if that was part of it. I know Billy and he’s got plenty to give. He wants to repay Ross County and like any player, he feels the frustration when he’s not playing. Do that and you’ll stay in the team every week.”

Killie had the better start, with a piece of opportunism from Lafferty handing them the lead. His initial shot came back to him off a County defender and he lashed it through a crowd of bodies into the far corner.

Hughes then lost Carl Tremarco through injury, with Hjelde coming on to replace him. It did not take County too much longer to get themselves back on level terms, however, with Jason Naismith’s cross on the money for Mckay, who swept home from close-range.

County emerged the stronger for that goal and seized hold of the game at the start of the second period. Naismith, collecting his second assist of the game, slid the ball perfectly in to Hjelde’s path and he arrowed a left-footed shot across Colin Doyle into the far corner.

For a defender who had not scored a senior goal prior to Saturday, Hjelde’s finish belied his youth and showed a great response to his penalty heartache against St Mirren.

© SNS Group

It took just over two minutes for them to extend the advantage, with Mckay bringing down Jordan Tillson’s ball and firing across goal into the far corner. Quality personified.

He may well feel aggrieved not to have had a chance at a hat-trick, when Brandon Haunstrup clattered into him, but he had more than made his point after being left out of the team of late.

Lafferty was clearly trying to make his own mark on the Scottish game again and crashed home a penalty with 13 minutes to go, following Keith Watson’s challenge on Greg Kiltie.

But having to weather late pressure, County held firm. After the disappointment of their excertions in Paisley, there was to be no late drama at their own end this time.

Ross Millen was sent off for foul and abusive language in stoppage-time for the visitors but it mattered little, with Mckay’s display stealing the day.

The Northern Ireland international has been over the course so many times in the top-flight. What an asset he can be if this is him hitting form again.

© SNS Group

“Someone was telling he’s among the top four or five scorers in the Premiership,” said Hughes. “He’s a great boy. His movement across the front is great and I’m really delighted for him.

“When I first came in we were playing a different shape with one up front, trying to keep it solid. If we got the big focal target, which we did in Jordan, then Billy and Oli (Shaw) would come into play.

“Billy seems to be the one that’s the foil for him just now. Let’s keep it going from now until the end of the season.”