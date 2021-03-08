Fan view: A fantastic and much-needed result for Ross County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A much-needed win gives the Staggies a four-point lead over Kilmarnock at the bottom of the table.

However, switching off in their own penalty area could have cost them dearly.

The ball was still bouncing around in County’s penalty box when half of the home side stuck their hand up to appeal for a handball that wasn’t given. First to react was Kyle Lafferty, who finished well inside Ross Laidlaw’s far post.

The collective giving up of such an easy chance is unforgivable considering what is at stake at the bottom of the table. Thankfully it didn’t cost the team.

The away team then squeezed up the pitch.

Long balls on top of and down the side caused County’s defence anxious moments, but left space for the side to attack against the run of play.

Billy Mckay showed his instinct to make the near-post run to score from a great ball into the box by Jason Naismith to put the teams level going into the break, which was a good outcome given the territorial balance of play.

A double-substitution at half-time from Tommy Wright gave Kilmarnock more physicality up front, but a few moments of brilliance from County got them a couple of goals ahead.

Leo Hjelde showed great composure to shoot across from goal and put his side ahead.

Mckay’s second was powered past the goalkeeper to show that he is hitting peak form at the right time for the second year running.

Those quick-fire goals gave County enough of a cushion to hold on to the win, but they had to scrap for everything in the end after yet another penalty was conceded.

A fantastic result nonetheless.