Ross County boss John Hughes says Derek McInnes departure highlights pressure on managers

Ross County manager John Hughes says the departure of Derek McInnes from Pittodrie highlights the growing pressure on managers in Scotland’s top flight.

McInnes’ eight-year tenure with the Dons ended on Monday when the club confirmed he had left Pittodrie with immediate effect.

The former St Johnstone boss was the longest serving manager in the Scottish Premiership with the Dons one of six clubs in the top flight to have changed managers since the start of the season.

Steven Gerrard, who took charge of Rangers in June 2018, is now the longest serving manager in the top flight.

Hughes, who replaced Stuart Kettlewell in December, said: “The pressure on managers is greater, one hundred percent and we have to get used to it because it’s a results business.

“It’s pressure, you know what you’re going into and if it doesn’t go right there is accountability.

“I think there should be accountability right through football, not just the manager – you have to look at everything.

“All the managers are good boys, you understand what each other is going through and we try to help each other out.

“The biggest asset any manager can have is time so you can put your stamp on it and get the team playing your style of play.

“You need backing and you need time. You have all the keyboard wizards now and the expectation is huge.

“It’s a very dangerous thing, the most important thing is to be humble – when you win, be humble because football has a habit of kicking you in the backside.

“I texted Derek and only time will tell how good a job he’s done up there.

“The Aberdeen fans will realise that, Derek and Tony Docherty did a great job and hopefully it won’t be too long before they’re back in the game.

“They are football people, they’ll take a month off and then be ready to go again.”

Ross County welcome Hibernian to Dingwall tomorrow with Jack Ross’ side travelling north on the back of successive defeats against Motherwell and St Johnstone.

Hughes still expects his former side to secure a top-three finish ahead of the Dons but hopes to inflict another defeat on them this weekend.

He said: “Since December our results and Hibs’ are the same, I think we have the same points tally.

“You respect everything about them, I played there and am a local boy so I know the club inside out.

“I’ll know what Jack’s team is, I’ll know the starting 11 by the time the game comes around.

“When Jack played for me at Falkirk he’ll remember I always had the team for Hibs on a Friday because of my connections.

“I used to tell my players that I knew the Hibs team on a Friday every week.

“So reading this will put a smile on Jack’s face!

“I’m short of one, I don’t know yet whether it will be Doidge or Nisbet.

“Jack has always been a good boy, even when he was with me for three or four years he knew his strengths and weaknesses.

“He was very professional and was good around the dressing-room, part of the senior committee.

“He’s recruited very well and all credit to the owner at Hibs, it has been unprecedented times and they’ve made money available to do that.

“Jack is in a position where every manager would like that, having the leeway to pay small fees and bring players in.

“But that also brings expectations. That’s part and parcel of football.

“They are always well organised and he has a lot of players at his disposal.

“We will have to be at our best and our maximum to make sure the points stay in Dingwall.

“I think third place will be touch and go.

“I was surprised by what happened at Aberdeen, the rumours were that Derek was leaving at the end of the season anyway.

“But now Aberdeen don’t have a manager, I’d expect Hibs to go and seal the deal for third place.

“They have pressures on them going for that, but I’d much rather have that pressure than what we have at the other end.

“But embrace it, I’ve been telling the players that, and they all know what’s expected of them.”