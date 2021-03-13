Ross County boss hopeful Staggies are trending in the right direction ahead of crunch period

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager John Hughes is encouraged by the improvements made by his players as they approach the most crucial stage of the season.

The Staggies could move seven points clear of bottom of the league Kilmarnock if they beat Hibernian this afternoon.

Hughes’ men head into the match with confidence after last weekend’s valuable 3-2 success against Killie.

The County boss has been pleased with the progress made at the club since taking charge in December.

© SNS Group

He said: “I see a shift in where we are, I can see a change in the mindset and we know where we are as a team.

“Hibs have better players than us, other teams have better players than us so we are where we are for a reason.

“From when I came in, we were not scoring enough goals and were conceding goals so that’s what we had to address on the training pitch.

“It’s easy to say it, doing it is the hard bit. You have to weigh up the attacking side with keeping the door shut.

“So we have been taking small steps trying to get where we want to go.

“You also have to train the way you play and a lot of what we do is game-related so when a Saturday comes there are no surprises.

“But I can see the improvements, the trust is there between the players.

“And as long as you have those ingredients you can go into it and enjoy the match.

“They are a good group of boys, they just needed a bit of guidance and no grey areas.

“If they don’t do what the job is, then someone else will come in to do that job.

“The one thing I won’t stand for are the goals we lost against Kilmarnock, that wasn’t acceptable and we have to do better.

“We have to defend from the front and I think it is coming together.

“I think we can still get better and everyone will have a part to play between now and the end of the season.”

© SNS Group

Billy Mckay scored twice in last weekend’s win but Hughes admitted the 11-times capped Northern Ireland international might not keep his place in the starting line-up against the Hibees.

The County boss said: “We have been saying it since the start of the season, every game is a big game.

“We need to do it back to back now and the thing for me is we’re now scoring goals.

“I am delighted for Billy McKay, his scoring ability has never been in doubt but it’s been about getting the right shape and the right foil for him.

“I have a decision to make because I don’t know if the shape we played against Kilmarnock will be the right one for Hibs.

“That’s what I have to decide.”