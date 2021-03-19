Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager John Hughes has hinted he could switch to a three-pronged attack in an attempt to restore Oli Shaw to the starting line-up.

Hughes has favoured a strike partnership of Jordan White and Billy Mckay in recent weeks, with the goalscoring form of the pair leaving Shaw among the substitutes.

Shaw’s last start came in the 2-1 victory over Hamilton Accies on February 3, however, he remains the Staggies’ leading scorer with nine goals in all competitions this term.

With County just three points above the relegation zone with six games to go, Hughes knows firepower will be key to the Dingwall side’s survival hopes.

© SNS Group

The Staggies boss is not ruling out a three-man forward line in order to accommodate Shaw, and he said: “Billy Mckay is a streaky striker in terms of coming on and once he goes on a goal run he can’t stop.

“Hopefully that continues through to the end of the season. Jordan White is the perfect foil for him. Oli Shaw still has a massive part to play over the final games as well.

“It just so happens with the shape we are playing we are changing it up a bit. But I wouldn’t mind, if I am brave enough, to get all three of them on the park.

“Jordan plays his part, he’s a great team player and he is perfect for Oli and Billy. And if there is ever a time we can get the three of them up together and Jordan can knock the ball down, then we certainly have a goal threat.

“If we want to stay in this league then we are going to have to score goals, so it’s nice to have that at our disposal.”

Hughes has been pleased with Shaw’s response to finding himself out of the team, insisting the former Hibernian forward remains eager to play his part in the survival run-in.

Hughes added: “It’s important Oli doesn’t get too despondent about finding himself on the bench.

“He came in on Monday morning with a smile on his face and it has to be like that, everything we do has to be a collective effort, whether you’re in the team or out of it.

“We’re going to need that from every single person at this club to keep this team in the league.”

County are looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Hibernian when they make the trip to St Johnstone tomorrow, in their final match before the Premiership split.

Hughes remains confident the defeat has not derailed his side in their attempts to maintain their top-flight status for a third successive season.

© SNS Group

He added: “The spirit and the organisation was there, and the way they never gave up.

“I’ve seen us play better football. Hibs were the better team and we need to look after the ball a bit better. But that resilience to hang in there was good.

“The disappointment is when we score we need to see the game out for the next 15 or 20 minutes. But the togetherness is good. You go into these places and get a vibe.

“The vibe I’m getting here at Ross County right now is a really good one. They’re at it, they’re encouraging each other, they’re together.

“The guys who are not playing are fighting for their place, and we just need to keep that going until the end of the season. I just ask every game we play we make sure the other team know they have been in a game, and that’s not in question.

“We just need to keep it going from now to the end of the season.”