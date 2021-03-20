Ross County suffer late 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County went down 1-0 to St Johnstone who struck late to secure all three points at McDiarmid Park.

A scrappy game in Perth looked to be heading for a stalemate, however Glenn Middleton’s strike four minutes from time left the Staggies empty-handed.

The result means County are now just a point ahead of the relegation zone following Kilmarnock’s victory over Motherwell, while Hamilton Accies also moved a point closer to the Staggies following their 1-1 draw with St Mirren.

The late drama saw St Johnstone secure a top-six place on goal difference ahead of St Mirren.

County manager John Hughes made just one change from the side which went down 2-1 to Hibernian the previous week, with Harry Paton drafted in to replace Blair Spittal.

© SNS Group

There as little goalmouth action in the early stages, with a looping David Wotherspoon delivery causing problems for Ross Laidlaw but drifting beyond his far post. At the other end, a bouncing Leo Hjelde free-kick evaded the head of Alex Iacovitti who was in a threatening close-range position.

Wotherspoon took aim with a free-kick from 25 yards on 20 minutes, however the effort drifted well over.

Saints continued to threaten, with Keith Watson making an excellent block to thwart Guy Melamed’s effort from a Shaun Rooney delivery, before Ali McCann saw a low effort from long-range turned behind by Ross Laidlaw.

County needed a crucial intervention from Laidlaw to remain level on 34 minutes after Melamed’s superb through ball released strike partner Chris Kane, with the Staggies goalkeeper standing firm to block the effort.

Saints continued to pose problems as half-time approached, with Liam Gordon nodding marginally over from a set-piece, while Callum Booth saw an effort held by Laidlaw following a Rooney cutback.

© SNS Group

The home side kept up the pressure in the early stages of the second half, with Laidlaw getting down to hold a Liam Craig effort from distance on 56 minutes.

County were presented with a glorious chance on 66 minutes when Keith Watson cut the ball across goal following Iain Vigurs’ free-kick, however Coll Donaldson lashed over.

Saints spurned an excellent opportunity with just over 10 minutes remaining, when substitute Glenn Middleton burst through the Staggies defence to go through on Laidlaw, but he screwed his effort well wide.

Middleton was not to be denied four minutes from time however, with good work from Stevie May setting up the attacker who swivelled inside the box before shooting low past Laidlaw.