Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County boss John Hughes has been hit with a notice of complaint from the Scottish FA after his stinging criticism of referees.

Hughes was vocal in his views of the refereeing performances in Scotland, stating that “small clubs get nothing” and he felt patronised any time he spoke to referees’ chief Crawford Allan.

The Staggies manager also raised the question over referees’ allegiances, adding that if officials were to declare who they support – as happens in England – half of them would not be able to officiate games involving Celtic or Rangers.

He was speaking in support of his former Caley Thistle, Hibernian and Falkirk assistant Brian Rice, after the Hamilton boss made similar remarks earlier in the week.

Hughes has been cited over disciplinary rules 72, which relates to comments likely to indicate bias or incompetence on the part of such match official, or “make remarks about such match official(s) which impinge on his character.”

In addition, he has also been charged with violating rule 77, which pertains to acting in the best interests of football.

Rice has also been cited for breaching the same rules and both managers have a hearing date of April 29.