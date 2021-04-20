John Hughes urges Ross County players to be brave as Premiership’s relegation fight enters home straight

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Ross County manager John Hughes has urged his players to be brave and resist the temptation to go for a cautious approach to keeping the club in the Scottish Premiership.

The Staggies’ fate is in their own hands with four games of the season remaining as they sit in 10th place, just a point ahead of Kilmarnock, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, and three ahead of bottom club Hamilton Accies.

The pressure is on for the run-in, but Hughes is adamant he will not adopt a safety-first approach at Victoria Park.

He said: “We’re going to have to do something we’ve not done for the whole season, let’s go and win matches, get back-to-back wins.

“I’d rather get beat seeing the team express themselves than sitting back and being negative. We intend to have a right go.

“There might be one or two games where we will be under the cosh and have to stand up to it, but to win matches you need to score goals and keep a clean sheet.

“It’s something we have failed to do consistently and we have to do if we are to stay in the Premiership.

“They are suffering because of results and confidence and consistency, but it is in our own hands. We’ve not had the results we’ve had in terms of beating Celtic, Hibs and Aberdeen by accident. We’ve given ourselves a chance.”

© SNS Group

County welcome St Mirren to Victoria Park tonight for their penultimate home game of the campaign and Hughes is looking to his players to embrace the challenge of beating Saints for the first time this season.

He said: “There is a good spirit. They know what is in front of them and it’s about going out there and producing the goods now. We’re up against a St Mirren side we haven’t beaten.

“They will be disappointed not to be in the top six and they will be looking for seventh. They are still in the cup, so they have a lot to play for.

“There is a good spirit amongst us, but it is all about what we do on the pitch. It’s when the match starts, that is when it is showtime, so hopefully come Wednesday that will be the case.

“If they can bring their A game to the table, the opposition will know they have been in a game. We cannot after a match just forget it. We have to be fully committed and have a right good go at it.

“You know what is at stake and we need to get on with it. The players’ effort and commitment has been there for all to see since I came in and it’s just a case of doing it in both boxes.”