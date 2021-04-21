Can Ross County end wait for win over St Mirren and earn three vital Premiership points?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County will tonight bid for what could be a crucial three points when St Mirren visit Dingwall in the Premiership.

While the 10th-placed Staggies currently have a slight edge in the battle for survival they are fighting against 11th-placed Kilmarnock and rock-bottom Hamilton, the visiting Buddies only narrowly missed out on the top six.

In his pre-match press conference, boss John Hughes pointed to County’s relatively poor record against Saints of late. Despite several tight affairs, the Highland club have only defeated tonight’s visitors once since they returned to the Premiership in the summer of 2019

Since their solitary victory at the Global Energy Stadium in September of that year under former management duo Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson, County have lost three and drawn two against the Paisley outfit.

In the curtailed 2019/20 season, the sides had exactly the same overall Premiership record (W:7 D:8 L:15), with St Mirren one place ahead of the Staggies in ninth by virtue of a superior goal difference.

But Jim Goodwin’s side have kicked on in 2020/21, although both teams are without a win in their last three league matches.

We’ve taken a look back at each of the recent clashes between the sides:

September 14 2019:

County’s last Premiership win over the Buddies saw them take the lead in the second half via a sumptuous Ross Stewart volley.

Both teams had a multitude of chances during the game, though, with Tony Andreu – now with the Staggies – sneaking a free-kick through Ross Laidlaw’s legs to level the scores.

Marcus Fraser, who is conversely now a Buddies player, won it for the home side late on, arriving late to turn home Michael Gardyne’s teasing cross from the left flank.

November 23 2019:

The scoreline flipped for the sides’ second encounter last season, despite County starting brightly and taking the lead via an exquisite Brian Graham finish.

Home side St Mirren eventually built a strong foothold in the game, however, and Sean McLoughlin slotted a goal back after a penalty box stramash just before the interval.

In the game’s dying embers, Sam Foley nabbed a winner for Saints, lashing in off the crossbar from 18 yards.

April 4 2020:

This fixture didn’t actually take place, due to the Covid-19 shutdown which ended the 2019/20 season.

August 22 2020:

Steven Ferguson became County chief executive last summer, and this trip to Paisley was Stuart Kettlewell’s fifth league game as solo act in the dugout.

On 14 minutes, Jon Obika scored for the home team, but County came back strongly (with more than 60% possession and the better attacking stats) and – after Joe Shaughnessy was sent off for a high challenge on Stewart on 63 minutes – Gardyne’s shot was deflected in off Nathan Sheron for a deserved equaliser.

December 26 2020:

County’s last home game against St Mirren was just John Hughes’ second game in charge – and they were comprehensively beaten, with the visitors having 24 shots to the Dingwall outfit’s eight.

Saints also sent 36 crosses into the area over the 90 minutes.

Although the Staggies showed typical attacking verve in the early part of the game, two red cards – for Josh Reid and Ross Draper – turned the game into the Alamo.

The at-that-point rock-bottom Staggies held out until the 76th-minute, when full-back Marcus Fraser stung his former side, with Kristian Dennis adding another in the 85th minute.

February 27 2021:

This was a controversial defeat for County, which has sparked a public feud between Hughes and Scottish officials.

The Buddies won the tight encounter via a penalty, awarded after a clear dive from Collin Quaner and converted by Jamie McGrath.