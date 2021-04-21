Manager John Hughes says Ross County are not getting ‘fundamentals’ right after defeat to St Mirren

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County boss John Hughes says his side are failing to do the “fundamentals” after they suffered a blow in their relegation battle by losing to St Mirren.

The Staggies lost 3-1 in Dingwall after Jordan White’s opener was cancelled out by Lee Erwin, Collin Quaner and a Jamie McGrath penalty.

Kilmarnock’s 3-0 win over Dundee United saw them leapfrog County and send Hughes’ men down into the relegation play-off spot.

After the loss to St Mirren, Hughes told Sportsound: “It was even stevens in the first half, our shape wasn’t too bad and got our goal. If we had got 2-0 at half-time, it could have been a different game.

“The goals that we’ve conceded are the same as we have against Inverness (3-1 Scottish Cup loss) and Kilmarnock (2-2 league draw), it’s bread and butter stuff. It’s the do’s and the don’ts of football. We weren’t resolute enough in the second half.

“Even at 1-1, you’re still in the game, so to concede the second and third goals is criminal. I’ll never question their commitment, but it’s the fundamentals we have to get right.”