The story so far this season between Ross County and Hamilton Accies ahead of crunch Dingwall encounter

Success on the road has been the theme of Ross County’s matches against Hamilton Accies this season, with all three fixtures between the sides ending in away victories.

The Staggies have won both encounters at New Douglas Park this season, starting with their 1-0 triumph in August.

Hamilton triumphed 2-0 at Dingwall in December in what proved to be Stuart Kettlewell’s final game in charge, however his replacement John Hughes masterminded a 2-1 win from behind when the sides last met in Lanarkshire in February.

The results between the two teams will ultimately have a crucial bearing on how the bottom of the table is shaped come the end of the season, and County will eagerly hope the points will remain in the Highlands as they look to extend the three point gap above the 12th-placed Accies.

Hamilton Accies 0-1 Ross County – August 8, 2020

The second game of the season looked to be heading for a stalemate, with County enjoying the better of the chances, but Lee Erwin was denied by Ryan Fulton and Ross Stewart struck an effort off the post early in the second half.

A 76th minute strike from Billy Mckay proved to be the difference however, with the Northern Irishman calmly slotting home on the rebound after his initial effort had been blocked.

© SNS Group

The victory followed up County’s opening day triumph over Motherwell, however it remains the last time the Highlanders recorded back-to-back triumphs all season.

Ross County 0-2 Hamilton Accies – December 19, 2020

Accies took the points from a crunch match in Dingwall, to leave the Staggies four points adrift at the foot of the table.

A well-placed finish by Ross Callachan put the visitors in command midway through the first half, before Scott Martin added a second on the counter attack after the break.

The focus quickly changed after the match, with manager Stuart Kettlewell subsequently confirming he had been sacked by Staggies chairman Roy MacGregor within minutes of the full-time whistle.

© SNS Group

Kettlewell had earlier that month overseen a memorable 2-0 triumph over Celtic in the Betfred Cup, however a run of no league wins in 10 matches sealed his fate, with John Hughes announced as his successor two days later.

Hamilton Accies 1-2 Ross County – February 3, 2021

White and Mckay was the toast of Dingwall, after County’s new-look strikeforce combined late in the game to turn this encounter on its head.

Accies struck first, with debutant Bruce Anderson the architect of their early opener when his cross was diverted in by Staggies midfielder Stephen Kelly in the striker’s first game since making the loan switch from Aberdeen.

A swathe of second half substitutions by John Hughes swung the game in the Staggies’ favour, most notably their own debutant Jordan White and veteran forward Billy Mckay.

© SNS Group

White netted the leveller shortly after being introduced for his first action for the club, when he diverted Jason Naismith’s cross into the net from just inside the box.

The former Caley Thistle attacker turned provider for Mckay to net the winner just four minutes later, with his delivery expertly cushioned home by the Northern Irishman who netted his second New Douglas Park winner of the campaign.

It proved a crucial result, with the Staggies moving four points clear of their opponents who remained rooted to the bottom.