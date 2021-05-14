Ross County midfielder Charlie Lakin determined to finish off survival job in style at Motherwell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County midfielder Charlie Lakin is determined to finish the job of securing Premiership survival in style against Motherwell on Sunday.

The Staggies moved to the verge of safety with their 2-1 victory over Hamilton Accies on Wednesday, meaning they need just a point from their final-day trip to Fir Park to be sure of remaining in the top flight for a third successive season.

Should County lose to Well, Killie will still be required to defeat Hamilton in order for John Hughes’ men to finish in the relegation play-off spot.

The Rugby Park side have a vastly superior goal difference, however, and Lakin is determined to keep matters firmly in the Staggies’ hands by claiming a final-day triumph in Lanarkshire.

On-loan Birmingham City player Lakin said: “It’s not quite done yet, so we can’t get too excited.

“We have got to go to Motherwell on Sunday and get a point. It’s a tough place to go, they are a good team.

“It’s massive for us to finish off the job.

“We can’t just go there and sit back because we only need a point. That’s not the mindset we want to be in.

“We want to go there and win the game, and know we are safe by getting three points.

“If we go there and sit back looking for a point, that just invites pressure on to us.

“We want to go there, take the game to them and let them feel the pressure.”

© SNS Group

County have picked up back-to-back wins for the first time since the opening two games of the season, having triumphed 2-0 in their last outing against Dundee United at Tannadice.

Englishman Lakin feels the Staggies have timed their end of season form to perfection, and feels the last two games have set the template for the type of performance County need to finish with against the Steelmen.

The 22-year-old added: “It has been hard. You never want to be in a relegation fight, it’s always mixed emotions.

“It means everything to stay in the Premiership if we can do it.

“Getting the win last week was massive against a good Dundee United team.

“That was a big three points, and then to back it up and get another three points against Hamilton was even bigger. Especially against another team like Hamilton who are fighting relegation.

“Walking off the pitch, you could see the lads were crawling off the pitch, they all ran probably more than they have run all season.

“Credit where it’s due and fair play to them as they gave it their all and it paid off.

“It’s not done yet, but getting the three points was the main priority and we have done that.

“We are absolutely buzzing, but it’s not done yet, we have to go again on Sunday, give it exactly what we did against Hamilton and get the three points.”

Lakin says County’s courage paid off against Accies, having been forced to come from behind when the visitors took the lead through a Scott McMann free-kick.

Blair Spittal’s equaliser set the platform for substitute Lakin to net the decisive goal, and the former Stevenage player paid tribute to the efforts of the Staggies’ players.

© SNS Group

He added: “There are always times in games it doesn’t go your way, and especially against a team that’s fighting against relegation like ourselves.

“There are always going to be swings in games where they will be on top, but we had to defend for our lives and want it more than them.

“There were times in the game where we felt they were going to go ahead and get another goal, but fair play to the lads as we dug in deep and came out on top.”