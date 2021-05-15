Blair Spittal eager to avoid stress of another relegation play-off with Ross County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Blair Spittal has not fared well in relegation battles, which makes him all the more determined to help Ross County to safety tomorrow.

Midfielder Spittal suffered automatic relegation with Dundee United in 2016, before going down again with Partick Thistle 12 months later following a play-off defeat to Livingston.

County make the trip to Motherwell tomorrow needing just a point to clinch safety, however, a defeat at Fir Park coupled with a Kilmarnock victory over Hamilton Accies would send them into a relegation play-off, which is likely to be against Dundee.

© SNS Group

Spittal is hoping to draw upon his previous disappointing experiences in order to ensure the Staggies avoid a similar fate.

He said: “I have experienced it twice before with United and Thistle. It’s a horrible feeling, so it’s important to get through it this time.

“Having that experience helps because you know what to expect and you know you don’t want to go through it again.

“It’s in our hands and we can’t let go of that.

“The play-offs is a gruelling week, so we have to do everything that is in our hands to make sure it doesn’t happen.

“Getting the back-to-back wins has come at a perfect time, because we haven’t been able to do that since the start of the season.

“Hopefully it proves vital now we have got it at the right time.”

County ensured their fate remains in their own hands by coming from behind to defeat Hamilton Accies 2-1 at Victoria Park on Wednesday.

Although the Staggies only require a point at Fir Park to be sure of finishing 10th, Spittal insists his side have no intention of settling for a point against Graham Alexander’s men.

Spittal added: “There is a lot of noise around it, but we know what’s expected.

“It will be a nervy affair, we can’t control what’s going on between Hamilton and Kilmarnock.

“All we can do is control what we do against Motherwell and that will be going out to get the three points.

© SNS Group

“If you go to play for a point you set yourself up to fail, we have to go for the win.

“The manager has spoken to us about that, how important it is mentally for us.

“We can’t have any regrets this weekend, we have to go out and take it.

“Motherwell are a good side, they have beaten us this season, but we are going into it on good form so we want to impose ourselves on them.

“We have shown we have the mental toughness – we went a goal down to Hamilton, but rallied and got back into the game.”

Spittal has enjoyed a fruitful spell in the side towards the end of the campaign, playing a part in both goals when County defeated Dundee United 2-0 at Tannadice earlier this month, before netting an excellent strike in the victory over Accies.

Spittal spent the early part of the campaign on loan with League One winners Partick before it was curtailed by injury, however, the 25-year-old has been keen to grasp his fresh chance with the Staggies under boss John Hughes.

He added: “It has been brilliant working with the manager. I came back after a frustrating spell at Thistle.

“I was just working back to full fitness and then I got my injury, so I was gutted with the way it ended there.

“I came back up and I have had a fresh start under the new manager. He has given me the chance to play.

“I have got myself back to full fitness now, so hopefully I can repay the faith he has put in me.”