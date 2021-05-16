John Hughes says Ross County’s survival is ‘for the supporters’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager John Hughes dedicated staying in the Premiership to the club’s fans.

The Staggies secured their place in the top flight for next term with a 2-1 win over Motherwell at Fir Park.

After an inconsistent season the Dingwall side have found form at the right time, winning their last three games to finish 10th.

Boss Hughes was thrilled to stay up and paid tribute to his players and County’s supporters.

“That’s why we are where we are because of consistency of performance,” he told the BBC’s Sportsound programme.

“It has to be every day, you come in and have to be the best player on the training pitch, you have to take on information and most importantly on a Saturday you have to implement it.

“We’ve been getting there. I have to say the substitutes have been very, very good.

“Usual what happens is the toys get flung out of the pram, they come in to see you and it’s ‘why am I not playing?’

© SNS Group

“But we spoke a couple of months ago about how we all need to stick together and play your part and they’ve been a driving force, they’ve been good team-mates.

“You can see the delight they’ve got, they’re all in it together and I’m absolutely delighted for them.

“It’s the first time this season we’ve won three games in a row with some good football and good goals.

“I’m really pleased for them (the players), the chairman (Roy MacGregor), everyone connected with Ross County and most importantly the supporters.

“We’re up there in Dingwall, it’s a community club and that’s for the supporters.”

A plan came together

Ross County trailed Motherwell at half-time as a result of Sam Foley’s goal, but they hit back with strikes from Iain Vigurs and Michael Gardyne securing victory.

Hughes was pleased with the way his side rallied and added: “I’ve seen it coming together over the weeks and months that I’ve been there.

“We’ve found a shape that suits us, we’ve got boys that can look after the ball in the top half of the pitch.

“We’ve got boys who can dig in and pass it and all the credit goes to the players.

“Everything I’ve asked of them they’ve responded – not always with a win or what I wanted – but the response has been there so every credit to them.

© SNS Group

“Two local boys really (that scored). Midge (Gardyne) has been up there for 10 years now, this is his testimonial season.

“It just shows you how the football gods play out with these two guys that have given so much to the club.

“Vigurs’ goal was a fantastic goal, Midge’s goal was composed to just slot it in against a good goalkeeper.

“Even at half-time it was a case of doing what we were doing, but we always seem to give teams a goal of a start.

“You have to keep calm and keep doing what you’re doing.”

Kettlewell’s foundations

Hughes returned to management with Ross County in December after three and a half years out of the game when Stuart Kettlewell was dismissed.

But Hughes insists his predecessor played a part in the Staggies surviving and said: “I got lucky getting back in, in the Premiership.

“I have to give a mention to Stuart Kettlewell as well because he’s put an awful lot of stuff in here and a lot of foundations.

“I’ve come in and there’s been a transition, it’s a results game and if I’m not getting results I won’t be in the job.

“But Stuart plays a big part in that as well.”